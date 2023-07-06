Lyon, 6 July 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais has acquired Angolan international defender Clinton Mata from Club Bruges for three seasons, i.e. until 30 June 2026. The amount of the transfer is €5 million plus a sell-on profit of 10% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

Clinton Mata, 30, has had sound, high-level experience since his professional debut in 2011. After playing for Eupen, Charleroi and Genk, he joined Club Bruges in 2018 and has appeared in 197 matches over five seasons with them.

Three times a member of the Belgian championship title team, the Angolan international has eight caps and has competed in nearly 400 matches, including 31 in European cup competitions. Known for his vigorous defensive play and his positive mindset, Clinton has been considered one of the best defenders in the Jupiler League over the past few seasons.

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to welcome Clinton, the second player to join the professional squad, following midfielder Skelly Alvero. Alongside Sael Kumbedi, Clinton will lend strong support to the right side of OL's defence.

