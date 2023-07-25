15% GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE[1]

TO €289.7 million* (+€37.1 million)

despite the absence of European competitions,

* including the first two tranches under the “LFP/CVC Capital” agreement

Lyon, 25 July 2023

In € m (1 July to 30 June) 30/06/2023*

12 months 30/06/2022

12 months Chg.

(in € m) Chg.

in % TICKETING 37.7 36.3 1.4 4% of which French Ligue 1 and other matches 37.1 25.2 12.0 47% of which European competitions 0.6 11.1 -10.6 -95% MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS 85.3 54.2 31.2 58% of which LFP-FFF 84.1 35.3 48.8 138% of which UEFA media rights 1.3 18.9 -17.6 -93% SPONSORING / ADVERTISING 38.9 42.0 -3.1 -7% BRAND-RELATED REVENUE 20.5 17.4 3.1 18% of which derivative products 11.8 10.8 1.0 9% of which other brand-related revenue 8.8 6.7 2.1 31% EVENTS 16.6 10.5 6.1 58% of which seminars and stadium tours 7.8 7.2 0.6 9% of which major events 8.8 3.3 5.5 167% REVENUE (EXCL. PLAYER TRADING) 199.1 160.5 38.7 24% PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF PLAYER REGISTRATIONS 90.5 92.1 -1.6 -2% TOTAL REVENUE1 289.7 252.6 37.1 15%

*estimated, unaudited figures

1/ TOTAL REVENUE INCREASES 15% TO €289.7m

TICKETING: €37.7M (UP €1.4M OR +4%)

Strong growth in ticket sales for domestic competitions (up 47%) helped offset the absence of ticket sales for European matches (in the absence of participation in European Cup competitions in the 2022/2023 season), with record tickets sales for the Ligue 1 home match against PSG. In the previous financial year, ticketing revenue suffered from two matches being played behind closed doors and attendance restrictions imposed by the government (owing to Covid) on the two largest Ligue 1 draws (PSG and Saint-Étienne) in January 2022.

MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS: €85.3M (UP €31.2M OR +58%)

LFP-FFF media rights came to €84.1 million, including €40 million from the first two tranches due as a result of CVC's investment in the commercial subsidiary of the LFP. The club having finished in 7th place in Ligue 1 (8th in the 2021-2022 season), LFP-FFF marketing rights were boosted by the new distribution of international rights amongst clubs regularly competing in UEFA competitions. In the previous financial year, media and marketing rights included European media rights for a total of €18.9 million (quarterfinal of the Europa League).

SPONSORING – ADVERTISING: €38.9M (DOWN €3.1M OR -7%)

At €38.9 million, revenue from Sponsoring - Advertising was slightly lower (-7%) than the record level of €42.0 million set in the previous financial year. The prior-year figure included a one-off favorable impact of €3.9 million, resulting from negotiations with partners over the impact of Covid in 2019/20 and 2020/21. Excluding this one-off effect, sponsoring revenues increased by €0.8 million or 2%

BRAND-RELATED REVENUE: €20.5M (UP €3.1M OR +18%)

Brand-related revenue set a new record, underpinned by good performance on derivative products (+9%) together with strong growth in fees and royalties, notably relating to strong consumer demand on match days and during events.

EVENTS: €16.6M (UP €6.1M OR +58%)

The events business also set a new record for revenue, at €16.6 million, due in particular to concerts at Groupama Stadium early in the season (Rammstein on 8 & 9 July and the Rolling Stones on 19 July), attracting a total of more than 150,000 spectators, coupled with those at the end of the season (Depeche Mode on 31 May, Muse on 15 June, Mylène Farmer on 23 and 24 June 2023).

At the same time, the Seminars/stadium tours activities posted revenue of €7.8 million (up +9% from 2021/22), setting a new record level.

PLAYER TRADING: €90.5M (DOWN €1.6M OR -2%)

Player trading activity was stable in the year to 30 June 2023, with the sales of Lucas Paquetá to West Ham (€36.0 million), Léo Dubois to Galatasaray (€2.4 million), Malo Gusto to Chelsea (€29.0 million), Cenk Ozkaçar to Valencia (€3.9 million) and Matheus Tête to Leicester (€1.0 million). The Club also received add-on fees and loan payments, totaling €18.2 million.

In the year to 30 June 2022, the sale of player registrations totaled €92.1 million, corresponding to six transfers totaling €78.5 million, plus €13.6 million in add-on fees.

2/ KEY EVENTS OF THE HALF FOR THE GROUP

In the area of governance, the half saw the appointment in May 2023 of Mr. John Textor as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OL Groupe, replacing Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas, who was appointed Honorary Chairman (see press releases of 8 May 2023 and 11 May 2023). In addition, on 13 July 2023, OL Groupe announced the appointment of Santiago Cucci as Interim Executive President of the Olympique Lyonnais group and member of the group's Executive Committee (see press release of 13 July 2023).

On 16 May 2023, OL Groupe and Michele Kang, owner of the Washington Spirit NWSL club in the USA, announced that they had signed an agreement to create a multi-team global women's football structure. The OL Féminin and Washington Spirit teams will be transferred to a shared structure, to be controlled by Michele Kang, and in which OL Association and OL SASU will be minority shareholders without voting rights with 12% and 36% stakes respectively. Under the exchange terms agreed in the contract between the parties, the holdings of OLA and OL SASU in the new entity will be valued at USD9.6 million and USD29.3 million respectively. The completion of this transaction remains subject to a number of suspensive conditions, notably the receipt of regulatory approval; completion is likely to occur in the third quarter of 2023. In parallel, OL Groupe, which owns OL Reign, a NWSL club, has begun a formal sale process for the club, thus removing any future conflict of interests within the NWSL; the sale of OL Reign is likely to take place in the second half of 2023 (see press release of 16 May 2023).

3/ TENDER OFFER ON OL GROUPE SHARES

On 22 June 2023, Eagle Football Holdings Bidco Limited submitted a simplified public cash offering for shares in OL Groupe, at a price of €3.00 per share. The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) cleared the offer on 18 July 2023. The Offer is still in progress and will remain so until 2 August 2023 (see press releases of 22 June 2023 and 20 July 2023).

The Company will remain listed after the Offer, whatever its results. It is recalled that the Offeror, as majority shareholder of the Company, has indicated its intents to support the Company in the implementation of key initiatives that are intended to:

improve the competitive success of its professional men's team through direct investment in player acquisitions and through intense collaboration with other football clubs controlled by the Offeror,

restructure the professional women's program through the creation of a new company, in which the OL group will be a minority shareholder, solely focused on women's football,

position the Company and its shareholders to potentially realize greater liquidity and valuation benefits through the potential listing of the Company's securities on the New York Stock Exchange (or equivalent stock exchange, such as Nasdaq), and

further develop the Company's capabilities globally, most notably through collaboration with other prominent football clubs owned by Offeror.

(see the offer document and press release of 20 july 2023)

4) SUMMER 2023 TRANSFER WINDOW

Transfers in

Skelly Alvero from Sochaux – €4 million + up to €1 million in incentives + 15% of any future gain on transfer -- 5-year contract

Clinton Mata from Club Bruges – €5 million + 10% of any future gain on transfer – 3-year contract

Mahamadou Diawara, free transfer from PSG – 4-year contract

Ibrahima Fall from Dakar Sacré Cœur – €50,000 fixed + sell-on fee on future transfer (15% of anything in excess of €300,000) - 3-year contract

Moussa Kante from Dakar Sacré Cœur – sell-on fee on future transfer (15% of anything in excess of €250,000, to a maximum of €100,000) - 2-year contract

Departures

Cenk Ozkaçar to Valence – exercise of option to purchase €5 million (June 2023)

Julian Pollersbeck – contract canceled (July 2023)

Habib Keita to Clermont – €1.2 million + 1M€ incentives + 20% of future gain on transfer (July 2023)

Kayne Bonnevie to Quevilly – 20% of future transfer fee (July 2023)

Thiago Mendes to Al Rayyan – €4.211 million (July 2023)

Romain Faivre to Bournemouth – €15 million + 10% of future gain on transfer (July 2023)

Abdoulaye Ndiaye to Troyes – €3.5 million + 20% of future gain on transfer (July 2023)

5/ OTHER RECENT EVENTS AND OUTLOOK

On 30 June 2023, the men's team was in 7th place in the Ligue 1 table and will therefore not take part in European competitions in 2023/2024 for the second consecutive season. The women's team meanwhile achieved a League-Cup Double for the season and reached the Champions League quarterfinals (against Chelsea).

As part of the review of clubs' positions going into the 2023/2024 season, the Professional Club Monitoring Panel of the DNCG took the decision to monitor Olympique Lyonnais' total wage bill and transfer spending. In response to an appeal from OL, the DNCG's decision was confirmed, despite the club's representations. The club notes that this cap remains in force but continues to explore possible avenues of recourse.

After the first two payments (for a total of €40 million) under the LFP/CVC deal[2], the Group is set to receive the third and final tranche (€50 million) in 2023/2024, provided the planned transactions between the LFP and CVC Capital Partners are completed.

The Groupama Stadium once again has a rich program of events especially for the 2023/2024 season: the Red Hot Chili Peppers (11 July 2023) and Taylor Swift (2 and 3 June 2024), Coldplay (22, 23 and 25 June 2024), together with sports events: 5 matches in the Rugby World Cup (September/October 2023), the Rugby Six Nations match between France and England (16 March 2024), a match involving the French national men's football team (March 2024), 11 men's and women's football matches as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July-August 2024), the opening and closing ceremonies of the WorldSkills Lyon 2024 at the Groupama Stadium and the LDLC Arena (September 2024), as well as the semi-finals of the rugby TOP 14 (June 2025).

Construction of the LDLC Arena, 100% assumed by OL Groupe, which began in January 2022, is now reaching completion. The operational opening of the venue is planned for late November 2023, with a strong line-up already booked including Florence Foresti, Lomepal, Sting, Calogero, Shaka Ponk, Michel Sardou, Hoshi, Grand Corps Malade, Slimane, Patrick Bruel, Alors On Danse, ERA, Molière Opéra Urbain, Starmania andGims. It will also host 13 Basketball Euroleague matches for LDLC Asvel.

OL Groupe also reiterates its medium-term objectives, which are to achieve the following by 2025/26: (i) total revenue in the region of €400-420 million (scenario includes a Champions League qualification and player trading) and (ii) EBITDA in excess of €90 million.

Regarding financial debt, OL Groupe is working actively with a number of leading French and international financial institutions on various refinancing programs for its “Stadium” debts, the government guaranteed loan (PGE – Prêt Garanti par l'État) and the revolving credit facility (RCF). It should be noted that outstanding “Stadium” debts and the RCF mature on 30 June 2024, whilst repayments on the PGE loan began at the beginning of 2023. The group will provide an update on its refinancing projects in due course.





OL GROUPE



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment C



Indices: CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

[1] Alternative Performance Indicator (API): “Total revenue” corresponds to the previous definition of “Total revenue”, i.e. revenue excluding player trading plus proceeds from the sale of player registrations.

[2]Reminder: Following the creation by LFP of a commercial subsidiary, in which CVC Capital Partners acquired a stake in July 2022 (13% for €1.5 billion), the governing body of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 and the Board of Directors of the LFP approved the breakdown of the €1.13 billion to be paid to the clubs (spread over several financial years), including a total of €90 million to be paid to Olympique Lyonnais.

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: xpyfaJtolWnHlp5qZMpul2Zra2+VmZaYaGWZlWqeaZuda2+UmmljnMnHZnFilmtq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com .

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- Information on annual revenues Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/81164-olg-250723-ca-t4-22-23-en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com , it's free

© 2023 ActusNews