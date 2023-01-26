Advanced search
    OLG   FR0010428771

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
2023-01-26
2.970 EUR    0.00%
01:20pOlympique Lyonnais Groupe : Karl Toko Ekambi loaned to Stade Rennais
AT
01/11Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : Half-year liquidity contract statement as of december 31, 2022
AT
2022Sports Teams Group OL Groupe Closes Eagle Football Deal
MT
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : Karl Toko Ekambi loaned to Stade Rennais

01/26/2023 | 01:20pm EST
Lyon, 26 January 2023

Olympique Lyonnais has agreed to loan Karl Toko Ekambi to Stade Rennais until 30 June 2023 for €1.5 million, with no purchase option, plus a potential bonus of no more than €1 million depending on the performance of the Rennes club in Ligue 1 and on the number of matches in which the player appears. Stade Rennais will be responsible for paying Karl Toko Ekambi's salary until the end of the loan.

After joining OL in January 2020 from Villareal, the Cameroon international forward appeared in 114 matches for OL and scored 38 goals, all competitions combined. 

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Karl a successful second half of the season; he will remain tied to the club until 30 June 2024.

 

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr		 Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

