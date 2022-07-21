Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Olympique Lyonnais Groupe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLG   FR0010428771

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
2.900 EUR   -0.34%
02:05pOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Léo dubois leaves ol to join galatasaray
AN
07/08OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : New step in the project to strengthen the company’s financial structure and to recompose its shareholder base
AN
07/07OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Revision of medium-term objectives and estimated revenue growth 2021/22
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : LÉO DUBOIS LEAVES OL TO JOIN GALATASARAY

07/21/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lyon, 21 July 2022

Olympique Lyonnais is announcing the transfer of its French international defender Léo Dubois to the Turkish club Galatasaray for a €2.5 million fee, plus add-ons of up to €1 million and a sell-on clause of 10% of any future transfer profits.

Léo began his professional career with FC Nantes before joining Olympique Lyonnais as a free agent in July 2018. He originally signed a four-year deal and then extended his contract by a further two years the following season after earning his first caps for the French national team.

During his time with OL, the right-back, now 27 years old, represented the club in 129 matches, all competitions combined, and scored 5 goals. Léo has captained the team on numerous occasions and has also been selected for the French national team 13 times, which included winning the 2021 UEFA Nations League Final.

Olympique Lyonnais is very grateful to Léo for the commitment he has shown on the pitch and also for his charity work. Of particular note was his involvement in helping our Athletico SC partner club after the deadly blast that struck the Port of Beirut in 2020. We would like to wish him the best of luck with his new club in Istanbul.

 
OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		  
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All–Tradable
Tradable - CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer
ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xpicZJWblpjFyJpsacmab2dobmhqmGmbaWOVmWVpk8ydbGmRyWyUacmXZnBmm2lv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/75649-olg-210722-transfert-leo-dubois-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
All news about OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
02:05pOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Léo dubois leaves ol to join galatasaray
AN
07/08OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : New step in the project to strengthen the company’s financial ..
AN
07/07OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Revision of medium-term objectives and estimated revenue growt..
AN
07/04OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Half-year liquidity contract statement as of june 30, 2022
AN
07/04OL Groupe Wins Work Council's Positive Opinion For Eagle Football Takeover Bid
MT
07/01OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Work council opinion
AN
07/01OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Brazilian player tetê remains at ol until 2023
AN
07/01OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Corentin tolisso returns to ol until 2027
AN
07/01OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Corentin tolisso de retour à l’ol jusqu’en 2027
AN
06/30OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting righ..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 241 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2022 -58,4 M -59,6 M -59,6 M
Net Debt 2022 230 M 234 M 234 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 164 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Duration : Period :
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,91 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Michel Aulas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Sauvage Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuelle Sarrabay Chief Financial & Information Officer
Sidonie Mérieux Independent Director
Anne-Marie Famose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE45.00%167
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-45.70%1 166
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.4.87%924
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-16.96%414
AFC AJAX NV-13.31%232
ALLOT LTD.-57.07%194