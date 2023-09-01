Lyon, September 1, 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the arrival of Ivorian international midfielder Paul Akouokou from Real Betis, signing a four-season contract lasting until June 30, 2027. The transfer fee stands at €3 million, with an additional 20% interest on any potential transfer profit.

Born in Abidjan, Paul Akouokou joined Real Betis in 2018 and initially played for the reserve team before progressing to the senior squad, making his debut in La Liga in September 2020. At 25 years old, the Ivorian international (4 caps) has participated in 44 matches across all competitions with the Andalusian club, including the last two Europa League campaigns and winning the Copa del Rey in 2022.

An athletic midfielder, strong in duels, and highly proficient in aerial situations, Paul Akouokou meets several criteria identified by Laurent Blanc and his coaching staff for the defensive midfield position.

