  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Olympique Lyonnais Groupe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLG   FR0010428771

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-08 am EDT
2.860 EUR   +0.70%
07/07OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Revision of medium-term objectives and estimated revenue growth 2021/22
AN
07/04OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Half-year liquidity contract statement as of june 30, 2022
AN
07/04OL Groupe Wins Work Council's Positive Opinion For Eagle Football Takeover Bid
MT
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : NEW STEP IN THE PROJECT TO STRENGTHEN THE COMPANYS FINANCIAL STRUCTURE AND TO RECOMPOSE ITS SHAREHOLDER BASE

07/08/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
NEW STEP IN THE PROJECT TO STRENGTHEN THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL STRUCTURE AND TO RECOMPOSE ITS SHAREHOLDER BASE

Lyon, July 8, 2022 

Following the entry into exclusive negotiations by Pathé, IDG Capital and Holnest with Eagle Football Holdings LLC announced on June 20, 2022 and the positive opinion given on June 30, 2022 by the Group's competent employee representative bodies on the proposed transaction, OL Groupe has been informed of the signing last night of the agreement relating to the acquisition by Eagle Football Holdings LLC (directly or through an affiliate) (i) of all the shares and 50% of the OSRANEs held by Holnest, and (ii) of all the shares and OSRANEs held by Pathé (Pathé SAS, SOJER and OJEJ) and IDG Capital. The sale price will be €3 per share and €265.57 per OSRANE.

At the same time, an agreement was entered into between OL Groupe and Eagle Football Holdings LLC, under which Eagle Football Holdings LLC agreed to subscribe (directly or through an affiliate) to a reserved capital increase of OL Groupe for a maximum amount of €86 million, based on a subscription price of €3 per share.

The completion of this capital increase will be subject to the vote of the shareholders at the General Meeting to be held on 29 July 2022. Its completion will be conditioned to the effective completion of the above-mentioned acquisition of the blocks.

The signature of these agreements marks a further step in the implementation of the project to strengthen OL Groupe's financial structure and to recompose its shareholder base.

It is reminded that in the event of completion of this transaction, Eagle Football Holdings LLC (or one of its affiliates) will file, on behalf of the concert constituted with Holnest, a simplified tender offer for the remaining securities of OL Groupe, at a price of €3 per share and €265.57 per OSRANE, in accordance with applicable regulations.


OL Group 
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00 Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65 
Email : investisseurs@ol.fr 
www.ol.fr 
Euronext Paris - compartment C 
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable
CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary ISIN Code: FR0010428771 Reuters: OLG.PA Bloomberg: OLG FP ICB : 40501030 Leisure Services 

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmhyZsmYk5vInptyl8hmnGKYmWlmlmnKl2mXmJNxa56WnXFgx2dhmseYZnBmmWlt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/75447-olg-cp-signing-eng-08.07.2022-v2.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
