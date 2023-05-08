Advanced search
    OLG   FR0010428771

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:13 2023-05-05 am EDT
2.950 EUR   +0.68%
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : New governance for Olympique Lyonnais Groupe - Appointment of John Textor as Chairman and CEO - Jean-Michel Aulas to be appointed Président dhonneur

05/08/2023 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lyon, May 8, 2023 – 7.30 am

The Board of Directors of OL Groupe, during its meeting held on May 5, 2023, has appointed Mr. John Textor as Chairman of the Board from May 5, 2023 and until the end of his term of office as director, further to the cessation of Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas' functions as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OL Groupe. Mr. John Textor has also been appointed as CEO of OL Groupe as from May 5, 2023 for an interim period pending identification and appointment of a new CEO. Mr Jean-Michel Aulas will be appointed President in honorarium (Président d'honneur).

OL Groupe sincerely thanks Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas for his commitment and unreserved dedication to Olympique Lyonnais during the last three decades, during which more than 50 titles were won both for men and women teams. OL Groupe is happy to continue benefiting from the expertise and the support of Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas. All stakeholders are grateful to him for his commitment and leadership qualities that have enabled the club to become a European football powerhouse in both men's and women's football.

The new CEO and the Board's priority will be to strengthen Olympique Lyonnais' place on the world football stage, in line with the highest ambitions of its illustrious history.

 

OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr		 Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x5hwaMVml2vFmJ+eZ5lramKYbGyUlJWbapfKmJdpZpjHbm1kl2dmZpjJZnBqnWts
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/79866-olg-cp-08.05-eng-vdef.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2023 277 M 305 M 305 M
Net income 2023 -103 M -114 M -114 M
Net Debt 2023 341 M 375 M 375 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,31x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 252 M 278 M 278 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 602
Free-Float 21,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,95 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target 1,69%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Michel Aulas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuelle Sarrabay Chief Financial & Information Officer
Sidonie Mérieux Independent Director
Anne-Marie Famose Independent Director
Pauline Boyer-Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE-0.67%278
SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT CO.53.73%1 081
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-8.92%802
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH18.39%533
AFC AJAX NV0.00%220
ALLOT LTD.-18.17%105
