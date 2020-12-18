Log in
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE    OLG   FR0010428771

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : OL HAS SIGNED AND SUBSCRIBED TO A EUR 76.4M GOVERNMENT-GUARANTEED LOAN

12/18/2020 | 01:35pm EST
Lyon, 18 December 2020


Following a preliminary agreement from bank and bond lenders, OL subscribed to a €76.4 million “PGE” (loan guaranteed by the French government) on 18 December 2020, with a maturity of 12 months. At the end of that period, the Group can exercise a 1-5-year amortisation option.


In the context of the current Covid-19 crisis, this new financing will strengthen the Group's available cash and give the Group the flexibility it needs to plan its future development with confidence.


* On 23 July 2020, OL Groupe subscribed to a PGE of €92.6 million, with a maturity of 12 months. At the end of that period, the Group can exercise a 1-5-year amortisation option.


Next press release: Revenue for the first half of 2020/21 on 16 February 2021 after Euronext markets close.
 

 
OL Groupe

Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
 
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
 
www.ol.fr		  
Euronext Paris - Segment B
 
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
 

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ypxrZMqZlW2dmptvZ56abGhmbWpqmGjGm5WbnJVwlp6bb52UmG9naprLZm9nmmpu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/66558-olg-181220-signature-pge-saison-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
