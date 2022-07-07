Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Olympique Lyonnais Groupe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLG   FR0010428771

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-07 am EDT
2.840 EUR   -0.35%
07/04OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Half-year liquidity contract statement as of june 30, 2022
AN
07/04OL Groupe Wins Work Council's Positive Opinion For Eagle Football Takeover Bid
MT
07/01OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Work council opinion
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : REVISION OF MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES AND ESTIMATED REVENUE GROWTH 2021/22

07/07/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lyon, July 7, 2022

To take into account the sporting performance of the past season, which will not allow to play in the European competitions in 2022/23, and the economic environment characterized by increasing interest rates and inflation, the company wishes to update its medium-term objectives: it is now aiming, by 2025/26[1] , for total revenues in the range of €400 to €420 million (assuming, among other things, Champions League qualification and including players' trading) and EBITDA of more than €90 million.

On July 25, the company will issue a press release on its activities for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. It already estimates that total revenues from activities should reflect an increase of around 40%[2] compared to N-1, significantly higher than the 29% increase observed as of March 31, 2022. As a reminder, the total revenues from activities and the EBITDA on June 30, 2021 were respectively 177,4M€ and -33,9M€.

 

 

 
OL Group

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		  
Euronext Paris - compartment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable
CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB : 40501030 Leisure Services

[1] Subject to the completion of the transactions with Eagle Football Holdings, LLC described in the June 20, 2022 press release

[2] On the basis of unaudited estimated data


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWudZsqcYZmdnG5sZZWamJJnm2plmWmVbpPGlGqcmJibbp1olmpomsnGZnBmmWhn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/75431-olg-070722-revision-des-objectifs-a-mt-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
All news about OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
07/04OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Half-year liquidity contract statement as of june 30, 2022
AN
07/04OL Groupe Wins Work Council's Positive Opinion For Eagle Football Takeover Bid
MT
07/01OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Work council opinion
AN
07/01OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Brazilian player tetê remains at ol until 2023
AN
07/01OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Corentin tolisso returns to ol until 2027
AN
07/01OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Corentin tolisso de retour à l’ol jusqu’en 2027
AN
06/30OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting righ..
CO
06/24Cannae Holdings, William P. Foley, Other Third-Parties Plan to Invest in Eagle Football..
MT
06/23OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Johann lepenant signs with ol for five seasons
AN
06/22French Football Club Operator OL Groupe Enters Takeover Talks With US Businessman
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 230 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2022 -47,4 M -48,3 M -48,3 M
Net Debt 2022 273 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 161 M 163 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Duration : Period :
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,85 €
Average target price 2,50 €
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Michel Aulas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Sauvage Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuelle Sarrabay Chief Financial & Information Officer
Sidonie Mérieux Independent Director
Anne-Marie Famose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE42.50%164
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-47.35%1 139
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.5.62%938
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-17.47%402
AFC AJAX NV-14.68%233
ALLOT LTD.-57.91%183