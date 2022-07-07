Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : REVISION OF MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES AND ESTIMATED REVENUE GROWTH 2021/22

Lyon, July 7, 2022

To take into account the sporting performance of the past season, which will not allow to play in the European competitions in 2022/23, and the economic environment characterized by increasing interest rates and inflation, the company wishes to update its medium-term objectives: it is now aiming, by 2025/26[1] , for total revenues in the range of €400 to €420 million (assuming, among other things, Champions League qualification and including players' trading) and EBITDA of more than €90 million.

On July 25, the company will issue a press release on its activities for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. It already estimates that total revenues from activities should reflect an increase of around 40%[2] compared to N-1, significantly higher than the 29% increase observed as of March 31, 2022. As a reminder, the total revenues from activities and the EBITDA on June 30, 2021 were respectively 177,4M€ and -33,9M€.



[1] Subject to the completion of the transactions with Eagle Football Holdings, LLC described in the June 20, 2022 press release

[2] On the basis of unaudited estimated data

