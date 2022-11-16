Advanced search
    OLG   FR0010428771

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-16 am EST
2.790 EUR   -0.71%
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : Suspension of trading

11/16/2022 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lyon, 16 November 2022

Upon request of OL Groupe, Euronext will suspend the trading of the shares (ISIN FR0010428771) and OSRANEs (ISIN FR0011544444) issued by the Company and traded on Euronext Paris, as from the opening of the market on 17 November 2022 and in the perspective of the publication of a press release relating to the transaction with Eagle Football.














 



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		  
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGtplp1sZ2aZmnFpZseWm5WUm2ZnmWKdZmfGlmZwY8qVbZ6UmWaTl5WaZnBol2xp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/77273-roar-cp-trading-suspension-16.11.2022-eng.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
