Official OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE press release

Tino Kadewere on loan to FC Nantes with a purchase option until the end of the season

Lyon, January 4, 2024

Olympique Lyonnais announces the loan of Tino Kadewere to FC Nantes until June 30, 2024. This loan includes a purchase option allowing OL to benefit from a 25% interest in the event of a potential future transfer.

Joining the club in July 2020 from Le Havre, the 26-year-old Zimbabwean international forward, who was on loan last season at Mallorca, has played 64 matches with OL, scoring 11 goals.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Tino a successful second half of the season; he remains under contract with the club until June 30, 2025.









Tél : +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email : investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment C



Indices : CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code : FR0010428771

Reuters : OLG.PA

Bloomberg : OLG FP

ICB : 40501030 Recreational services

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZlqlpaalG2ZnWtwYZ1lmJWVl2hnx2XJmGOdm2qalMycnHJmnGdjZpjHZnFkmmpu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com .

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/83558-240104-pret-kadewere-a-nantes-en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com , it's free

© 2024 ActusNews