Tino Kadewere on loan to FC Nantes with a purchase option until the end of the season
Lyon, January 4, 2024
Olympique Lyonnais announces the loan of Tino Kadewere to FC Nantes until June 30, 2024. This loan includes a purchase option allowing OL to benefit from a 25% interest in the event of a potential future transfer.
Joining the club in July 2020 from Le Havre, the 26-year-old Zimbabwean international forward, who was on loan last season at Mallorca, has played 64 matches with OL, scoring 11 goals.
Olympique Lyonnais wishes Tino a successful second half of the season; he remains under contract with the club until June 30, 2025.
