Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Olympique Lyonnais Groupe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLG   FR0010428771

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : XHERDAN SHAQIRI UNDER CONTRACT WITH OL UNTIL 30 JUNE 2024

08/23/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lyon, 23 August 2021


Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to confirm the transfer of Swiss international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool for €6 million, plus a bonus of up to €5 million.

Xherdan Shaqiri passed his medical exam today in Lyon and has signed a three-year contract with Olympique Lyonnais, i.e. until 30 June 2024.

The 29-year-old Kosovo native has won 96 caps with the Swiss national team, with which he has participated in three World Cup final phases (2010, 2014 and 2018) and two Euros (2016, 2021), including the elimination of the French national team in the round of 16 on 28 June 2021 in Bucarest. Considered one of the best players in the history of Swiss football, alongside Alexander Frei and Stéphane Chapuisat, Xherdan is currently the Swiss side's highest scorer in major international tournaments (eight goals in 17 starts).

The offensive midfielder has appeared in more than 400 matches in four European championships (Switzerland, Germany, Italy and England). He is a versatile player, effective both on the wing and in support of his team's forwards, and has all the qualities OL manager Peter Bosz is seeking. Since his début in the 2009/10 season, Xherdan has built a prestigious record with five top-notch clubs, helping them to win, among other things, two Champions League titles (Bayern in 2013, Liverpool in 2019), seven national championship titles (Basel, Bayern and Liverpool), four national cups (Basel, Bayern), two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.


Xherdan Shaqiri will round out OL's already experienced midfield, stocked with international A and promising young players. His arrival, following that of double European champion Emerson Palmieri, confirms that despite a difficult start to the season, Olympique Lyonnais is acquiring the resources it needs to have a great season both in Ligue 1 and in the Europa League.

OL Groupe

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		 Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmxtZJxnk5ecxptvaZWbm5donGdkxJLGbWfHxmJwlJydap1ox2dkl8aeZnBhnGhq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- Operations of the issuer (acquisitions, salesÃ¢Â€Â¦)

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/70734-olg-230821-arrivee-xherdan-shaqiri_gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
All news about OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
01:05pOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Xherdan shaqiri under contract with ol until 30 june..
AN
12:34pOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Xherdan shaqiri under contract with ol until 30 june..
PU
08/19OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Italian international defender emerson palmieri join..
AN
08/09French soccer sector shares edge up on possible Messi move to PSG
RE
08/02OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Jean lucas transferred to as monaco
AN
07/28OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Joachim andersen transferred to crystal palace
PU
07/22OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Financial year 2020/21 revenue
PU
07/22OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Financial year 2020/21 revenue
AN
07/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Apple, Microsoft, ABB, SoftwareOne...
07/20OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Ol groupe has issued eur 0.8m in new capital to memb..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 177 M 208 M 208 M
Net income 2021 -123 M -145 M -145 M
Net Debt 2021 267 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 125 M 146 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Duration : Period :
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,22 €
Average target price 2,15 €
Spread / Average Target -3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Michel Aulas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Sauvage Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuelle Sarrabay Deputy General Manager-Finance & IT
Sidonie Mérieux Independent Director
Anne-Marie Famose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE2.78%146
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-6.85%85 188
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-8.19%46 663
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.4.07%20 781
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,523.11%17 664
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.9.15%17 227