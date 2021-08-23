Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : XHERDAN SHAQIRI UNDER CONTRACT WITH OL UNTIL 30 JUNE 2024

Lyon, 23 August 2021



Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to confirm the transfer of Swiss international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool for €6 million, plus a bonus of up to €5 million.

Xherdan Shaqiri passed his medical exam today in Lyon and has signed a three-year contract with Olympique Lyonnais, i.e. until 30 June 2024.

The 29-year-old Kosovo native has won 96 caps with the Swiss national team, with which he has participated in three World Cup final phases (2010, 2014 and 2018) and two Euros (2016, 2021), including the elimination of the French national team in the round of 16 on 28 June 2021 in Bucarest. Considered one of the best players in the history of Swiss football, alongside Alexander Frei and Stéphane Chapuisat, Xherdan is currently the Swiss side's highest scorer in major international tournaments (eight goals in 17 starts).

The offensive midfielder has appeared in more than 400 matches in four European championships (Switzerland, Germany, Italy and England). He is a versatile player, effective both on the wing and in support of his team's forwards, and has all the qualities OL manager Peter Bosz is seeking. Since his début in the 2009/10 season, Xherdan has built a prestigious record with five top-notch clubs, helping them to win, among other things, two Champions League titles (Bayern in 2013, Liverpool in 2019), seven national championship titles (Basel, Bayern and Liverpool), four national cups (Basel, Bayern), two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.



Xherdan Shaqiri will round out OL's already experienced midfield, stocked with international A and promising young players. His arrival, following that of double European champion Emerson Palmieri, confirms that despite a difficult start to the season, Olympique Lyonnais is acquiring the resources it needs to have a great season both in Ligue 1 and in the Europa League.

