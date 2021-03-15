Log in
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : CAMILO LOANED TO CUIABÁ ESPORTE CLUBE UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2021

03/15/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
Lyon, 15 March 2021

Olympique Lyonnais has loaned Camilo Reijers de Oliveira to Brazilian club Cuiabá Esporte Clube, promoted this year to the Brazilian Serie A. This loan extends until 31 December 2021 and includes a purchase option of €2.9 million, plus a sell-on fee of 30% of any future transfer.

Camilo is a 22-year-old midfielder who arrived in January 2020 and is under contract with OL until 30 June 2024. This loan will give him the opportunity to play for the first time in the Brazilian Serie A, after having played for Ponte Preta (Serie B) in 2019.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Camilo for his dedication and impeccable team spirit and wish him every success at Cuiabá.

 

 
OL Groupe

Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
 
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
 
www.ol.fr		  
Euronext Paris - Segment C
 
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
 

Financials
Sales 2021 219 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2021 -87,9 M -105 M -105 M
Net Debt 2021 245 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 131 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 32,0%
