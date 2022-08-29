Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Olympus Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7733   JP3201200007

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

(7733)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-29 am EDT
2959.00 JPY   -3.87%
03:09aBain Capital to Buy Olympus Unit for More Than $3 Billion
DJ
02:42aJapan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 bln
RE
02:18aJapan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 billion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bain Capital to Buy Olympus Unit for More Than $3 Billion

08/29/2022 | 03:09am EDT
By P.R. Venkat


Bain Capital LLC will acquire Olympus Corp.'s life-science and industrial applications unit for 427.6 billion yen ($3.11 billion).

The Japanese company expects to complete the transfer of shares of Evident Co. on Jan. 4, it said Monday.

"In light of this favorable market environment, Olympus concluded that it would be in its best interest to transfer all shares of Evident to Bain Capital in order to allow Evident to develop its business with more agile and flexible decision-making based on market needs," Olympus said.

The company expects to recognize a divestment gain in the four quarter of this fiscal year.

Olympus's fiscal year runs from April to March.

Evident develops, manufactures and sells solutions for biological microscopes, industrial microscopes, industrial videoscopes and fiberscopes, non-destructive testing equipment, and X-ray analyzers.


Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 0308ET

Financials
Sales 2023 984 B 7 172 M 7 172 M
Net income 2023 160 B 1 167 M 1 167 M
Net cash 2023 39 644 M 289 M 289 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 0,55%
Capitalization 3 918 B 28 554 M 28 554 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
EV / Sales 2024 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 31 557
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart OLYMPUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Olympus Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLYMPUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3 078,00 JPY
Average target price 3 558,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasuo Takeuchi Executive Officer
Chikashi Takeda Chief Financial Officer
Katsuyuki Saito Executive Officer, Head-Corporate R&D
Akira Hasegawa Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
André Roggan Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLYMPUS CORPORATION16.17%28 554
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-15.52%220 855
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.80%203 925
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-41.25%75 383
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-4.61%58 009
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-29.57%56 564