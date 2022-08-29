Japan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 bln

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Olympus Corp said on
Monday it had agreed to sell its microscope unit to private
equity firm Bain Capital for 427.6 billion yen ($3.1 billion),
in what would be the Japanese company's biggest divestment yet.
The sale of the unit, which also makes industrial endoscopes
and x-ray analysers, comes as Olympus speeds the overhaul of its
business portfolio, aiming to focus solely on medical
technology.
Bain won over global private equity firms such as Carlyle
Group and KKR & Co, people with direct knowledge
have said.
In its overhaul, Olympus has invited activist investor
ValueAct Capital on to its board, bought several overseas
medical equipment firms and sold its digital camera business
that had been a longtime money-loser.
Its shares have nearly tripled since it started to
re-organise itself early in 2019.
($1=138.7400 yen)
