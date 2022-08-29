Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Olympus Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7733   JP3201200007

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

(7733)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-29 am EDT
2959.00 JPY   -3.87%
03:09aBain Capital to Buy Olympus Unit for More Than $3 Billion
DJ
02:42aJapan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 bln
RE
02:18aJapan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 billion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 bln

08/29/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Olympus Corp said on Monday it had agreed to sell its microscope unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for 427.6 billion yen ($3.1 billion), in what would be the Japanese company's biggest divestment yet.

The sale of the unit, which also makes industrial endoscopes and x-ray analysers, comes as Olympus speeds the overhaul of its business portfolio, aiming to focus solely on medical technology.

Bain won over global private equity firms such as Carlyle Group and KKR & Co, people with direct knowledge have said.

In its overhaul, Olympus has invited activist investor ValueAct Capital on to its board, bought several overseas medical equipment firms and sold its digital camera business that had been a longtime money-loser.

Its shares have nearly tripled since it started to re-organise itself early in 2019. ($1=138.7400 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -5.13% 51.63 Delayed Quote.-30.70%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION -3.87% 2959 Delayed Quote.16.17%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -4.53% 33.09 Delayed Quote.-39.73%
All news about OLYMPUS CORPORATION
03:09aBain Capital to Buy Olympus Unit for More Than $3 Billion
DJ
02:42aJapan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 bln
RE
02:18aJapan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 billion
RE
08/24InnoCare and Keymed Jointly Announce Approval of Clinical Trial of CCR8 Monoclonal Anti..
AQ
08/24Japan Index Adds Losses; Olympus Rises 3% on Expected $2.2 Billion Sale of Microscope B..
MT
08/23Olympus to sell original business of microscopes to U.S. company
AQ
08/23Olympus Corp. Mulls Sale of Scientific-Solutions Business to Bain Capital, Nikkei Repor..
DJ
08/23Olympus nearing deal to sell microscope unit for over $2 billion - sources
RE
08/16Japan's Nikkei surpasses 29,000-mark on Wall St rally overnight
RE
08/10Japanese Shares Slide for Second Straight Day; Olympus Logs 33% Jump in Fiscal Q1 Attri..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLYMPUS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 984 B 7 172 M 7 172 M
Net income 2023 160 B 1 167 M 1 167 M
Net cash 2023 39 644 M 289 M 289 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 0,55%
Capitalization 3 918 B 28 554 M 28 554 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
EV / Sales 2024 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 31 557
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart OLYMPUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Olympus Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLYMPUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3 078,00 JPY
Average target price 3 558,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasuo Takeuchi Executive Officer
Chikashi Takeda Chief Financial Officer
Katsuyuki Saito Executive Officer, Head-Corporate R&D
Akira Hasegawa Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
André Roggan Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLYMPUS CORPORATION16.17%28 554
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-15.52%220 855
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.80%203 925
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-41.25%75 383
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-4.61%58 009
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-29.57%56 564