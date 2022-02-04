Log in
Olympus : Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter and Full-Year Forecasts for Fiscal 2022

02/04/2022 | 01:36am EST
Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter and Full-Year Forecasts for Fiscal 2022

Olympus Corporation | Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer | Chikashi Takeda | February 4, 2022

Disclaimer

  • This material contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views, plans, and expectations based on information available at the time of preparation. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future business decisions, and other internal and external factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
  • Additionally, this information is subject to change without notice. Accordingly, other information should be used in addition to this material when making investment decisions.
  • Products or devices presented include future technology which may be pending regional regulatory approval and are not available for sale in all regions. This information is not intended for promotional or medical advice use. Rather, it is provided to give examples of technology development by Olympus and no guarantees are made about the future sale of such products.
  • Olympus Corporation assumes no responsibility for any damage resulting from the use of this material.

Highlights

Highlights

3Q and 9M Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue: Growth of +23% YoY in 9 months, led by Medical. Double-digit growth vs FY2020, well above pre-pandemic level

Operating profit: Record highs for both amount and ratio in 9 months, driven by sales recovery and SG&A efficiency*

Full-year Performance Forecasts

Revenue: Expected to exceed pre-pandemic level with Medical reaching a record high

Operating profit: Expected to achieve ¥144 billion with OPM of about 17%, both record highs

Profit**: Expected to reach a record high of ¥109 billion

Shareholder returns: Annual dividend plan to increase by ¥2/share YoY to ¥14/share with share repurchase of approximately ¥30 billion expected

*From FY2009, when Olympus began disclosing the quarterly report.

**Profit attributable to owners of parent. Figures through FY2016 are based on Japanese GAAP (JGAAP) and figures from FY2017 onward are based on IFRS.

Consolidated Financial Results and

Consolidated Financial Results and

01 Business Review for the 3Q of Fiscal

2022 (FY Ending March 31, 2022)

3Q of Fiscal 2022 (1) Consolidated Financial Results

  1. Revenue: +23% growth, led by Medical. Significant growth even compared to FY2020 (pre-pandemic)
  2. Operating profit: Record highs in terms of both amount and ratio in 9M, driven by sales recovery and SG&A efficiency*

9 Months (Apr. to Dec.)

3Q (Oct. to Dec.)

(Billions of yen)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

YoY

YoY

vs FY2020

vs FY2020

(After FX

(After FX

adjustment)

adjustment)

Revenue

561.3

513.6

1

629.8

+23%

+16%

+12%

+8%

Gross profit

367.6

323.5

411.8

+27%

+22%

+12%

+9%

(% of revenue)

(65.5%)

(63.0%)

(65.4%)

Selling, general and

278.2

250.2

293.6

+17%

+13%

+6%

+2%

administrative expenses

(49.6%)

(48.7%)

(46.6%)

(% of revenue)

Other income and

-4.7

-8.6

-9.3

-

-

-

-

expenses

84.7

64.7

108.9

Operating profit

2

+68%

+58%

+29%

+26%

(% of revenue)

(15.1%)

(12.6%)

(17.3%)

Adjusted operating

89.7

73.5

118.8

-

-

-

-

profit

(16.0%)

(14.3%)

(18.9%)

(% of revenue)

Profit before tax

80.5

61.9

103.6

+67%

(% of revenue)

(14.3%)

(12.1%)

(16.5%)

Profit(loss)**

59.1

1.6

87.7

+5,298%

(% of revenue)

(10.5%)

(0.3%)

(13.9%)

EPS

¥45

¥1

¥68

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

YoY

YoY

vs FY2020

vs FY2020

(After FX

(After FX

adjustment)

adjustment)

192.9

197.1

216.7

+10%

+3%

+12%

+6%

124.8

127.5

141.6

+11%

+5%

+13%

+9%

(64.7%)

(64.7%)

(65.3%)

93.2

88.7

102.2

+15%

+10%

+10%

+5%

(48.3%)

(45.0%)

(47.1%)

-2.8

-4.4

-6.8

-

-

-

-

28.9

34.4

32.7

-5%-13% +13% +6%

(15.0%)

(17.5%)

(15.1%)

31.8

38.9

39.6

-

-

-

-

(16.5%)

(19.8%)

(18.3%)

27.1

33.6

29.8

-11%

(14.0%)

(17.0%)

(13.7%)

23.1

24.3

25.3

+4%

disclosing the quarterly report.

(12.0%)

(12.3%)

(11.7%)

*From FY2009, when Olympus began

**Profit(loss) attributable to owners of parent

-

-

-

Page 5 No data copy / No data transfer permitted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Olympus Corporation published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:35:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
