Olympus : Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter and Full-Year Forecasts for Fiscal 2022

Highlights

3Q and 9M Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue: Growth of +23% YoY in 9 months, led by Medical. Double-digit growth vs FY2020, well above pre-pandemic level

Operating profit: Record highs for both amount and ratio in 9 months, driven by sales recovery and SG&A efficiency*

Full-year Performance Forecasts

Revenue: Expected to exceed pre-pandemic level with Medical reaching a record high

Operating profit: Expected to achieve ¥144 billion with OPM of about 17%, both record highs

Profit**: Expected to reach a record high of ¥109 billion

Shareholder returns: Annual dividend plan to increase by ¥2/share YoY to ¥14/share with share repurchase of approximately ¥30 billion expected

*From FY2009, when Olympus began disclosing the quarterly report.

**Profit attributable to owners of parent. Figures through FY2016 are based on Japanese GAAP (JGAAP) and figures from FY2017 onward are based on IFRS.