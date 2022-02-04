Olympus : Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter and Full-Year Forecasts for Fiscal 2022
02/04/2022 | 01:36am EST
Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter and Full-Year Forecasts for Fiscal 2022
Olympus Corporation | Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer | Chikashi Takeda | February 4, 2022
Disclaimer
This material contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views, plans, and expectations based on information available at the time of preparation. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future business decisions, and other internal and external factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
Additionally, this information is subject to change without notice. Accordingly, other information should be used in addition to this material when making investment decisions.
Products or devices presented include future technology which may be pending regional regulatory approval and are not available for sale in all regions. This information is not intended for promotional or medical advice use. Rather, it is provided to give examples of technology development by Olympus and no guarantees are made about the future sale of such products.
Olympus Corporation assumes no responsibility for any damage resulting from the use of this material.
Page 2 No data copy / No data transfer permitted
Highlights
3Q and 9M Consolidated Financial Results
Revenue: Growth of +23% YoY in 9 months, led by Medical. Double-digit growth vs FY2020, well above pre-pandemic level
Operating profit: Record highs for both amount and ratio in 9 months, driven by sales recovery and SG&A efficiency*
Full-year Performance Forecasts
Revenue: Expected to exceed pre-pandemic level with Medical reaching a record high
Operating profit: Expected to achieve ¥144 billion with OPM of about 17%, both record highs
Profit**: Expected to reach a record high of ¥109 billion
Shareholder returns: Annual dividend plan to increase by ¥2/share YoY to ¥14/share with share repurchase of approximately ¥30 billion expected
*From FY2009, when Olympus began disclosing the quarterly report.
**Profit attributable to owners of parent. Figures through FY2016 are based on Japanese GAAP (JGAAP) and figures from FY2017 onward are based on IFRS.
Page 3 No data copy / No data transfer permitted
Consolidated Financial Results and
01 Business Review for the 3Q of Fiscal
2022 (FY Ending March 31, 2022)
3Q of Fiscal 2022 (1) Consolidated Financial Results
Revenue: +23% growth, led by Medical. Significant growth even compared to FY2020 (pre-pandemic)
Operating profit: Record highs in terms of both amount and ratio in 9M, driven by sales recovery and SG&A efficiency*
9 Months (Apr. to Dec.)
3Q (Oct. to Dec.)
(Billions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
YoY
YoY
vs FY2020
vs FY2020
(After FX
(After FX
adjustment)
adjustment)
Revenue
561.3
513.6
1
629.8
+23%
+16%
+12%
+8%
Gross profit
367.6
323.5
411.8
+27%
+22%
+12%
+9%
(% of revenue)
(65.5%)
(63.0%)
(65.4%)
Selling, general and
278.2
250.2
293.6
+17%
+13%
+6%
+2%
administrative expenses
(49.6%)
(48.7%)
(46.6%)
(% of revenue)
Other income and
-4.7
-8.6
-9.3
-
-
-
-
expenses
84.7
64.7
108.9
Operating profit
2
+68%
+58%
+29%
+26%
(% of revenue)
(15.1%)
(12.6%)
(17.3%)
Adjusted operating
89.7
73.5
118.8
-
-
-
-
profit
(16.0%)
(14.3%)
(18.9%)
(% of revenue)
Profit before tax
80.5
61.9
103.6
+67%
(% of revenue)
(14.3%)
(12.1%)
(16.5%)
Profit(loss)**
59.1
1.6
87.7
+5,298%
(% of revenue)
(10.5%)
(0.3%)
(13.9%)
EPS
¥45
¥1
¥68
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
YoY
YoY
vs FY2020
vs FY2020
(After FX
(After FX
adjustment)
adjustment)
192.9
197.1
216.7
+10%
+3%
+12%
+6%
124.8
127.5
141.6
+11%
+5%
+13%
+9%
(64.7%)
(64.7%)
(65.3%)
93.2
88.7
102.2
+15%
+10%
+10%
+5%
(48.3%)
(45.0%)
(47.1%)
-2.8
-4.4
-6.8
-
-
-
-
28.9
34.4
32.7
-5%-13% +13% +6%
(15.0%)
(17.5%)
(15.1%)
31.8
38.9
39.6
-
-
-
-
(16.5%)
(19.8%)
(18.3%)
27.1
33.6
29.8
-11%
(14.0%)
(17.0%)
(13.7%)
23.1
24.3
25.3
+4%
disclosing the quarterly report.
(12.0%)
(12.3%)
(11.7%)
*From FY2009, when Olympus began
**Profit(loss) attributable to owners of parent
-
-
-
Page 5 No data copy / No data transfer permitted
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Olympus Corporation published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:35:15 UTC.