Olympus : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Stock Exchange Listing: First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Representative: Yasuo Takeuchi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO
Contact: Takayuki Aoyagi, Vice President, Accounting Department
Phone: 03-3340-2111
Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Securities Report:
February 4, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Presentation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Figures are rounded off to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (cumulative)
(% indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
Nine months ended
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
December 31, 2021
629,757
22.6
108,910
68.2
103,635
67.4
87,849
-
December 31, 2020
513,584
(8.5)
64,734
(23.6)
61,918
(23.1)
1,645
(97.2)
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
owners of parent
income
Nine months ended
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥)
(¥)
December 31, 2021
87,667
-
101,950
-
68.19
68.16
December 31, 2020
1,624
(97.3)
(3,247)
-
1.26
1.26
Note: The Imaging Business has been classified as a discontinued operation from the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Due to this, for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the amounts presented for revenue, operating profit and profit before tax are the amounts from continuing operations from which the discontinued operation has been excluded. The amounts presented for profit and profit attributable to owners of parent are aggregates of continuing operations and discontinued operations.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity attributable
Total assets
Total equity
to owners of parent
owners of parent
to total assets
As of
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
%
December 31, 2021
1,292,967
480,294
479,146
37.1
March 31, 2021
1,183,453
395,480
394,326
33.3
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
-
0.00
-
12.00
12.00
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
0.00
-
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022
14.00
14.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions of the
forecast most recently
announced: No
(% indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
earnings per
owners of parent
share
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥)
Full year
862,000
18.0
144,000
75.6
139,000
81.0
109,000
743.8
84.96
Note: Revisions
of the forecast
most recently announced: Yes
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the changes in scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Total number of issued shares (common stock)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December
31, 2021
1,299,294,333 shares
As of March 31,
2021
1,370,914,963 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December
31, 2021
14,342,456 shares
As of March 31,
2021
85,279,921 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
1,285,570,532 shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
1,285,599,237 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of the forecast of financial results, and other special matters
(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including forecast of financial results, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Accordingly, the Company cannot make promises to achieve such forecasts. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to the section of "Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 7 of the attached material for the conditions that form the assumptions for the forecast and cautions concerning the use thereof.
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Attached Material
Contents
1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Nine Months.......................................
2
(1)
Explanation of Results of Operations......................................................................................................
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Nine Months
Explanation of Results of Operations
Trends in overall business results
The global economy saw signs of recovery in the nine months ended December 31, 2021, as the challenging conditions created by the global spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) gradually eased. Although vaccinations are progressing and economic activities are recovering, highly uncertain conditions continue including trends of renewed spread in certain regions. The spread of COVID-19 has also affected the supply chains of certain countries and regions, and both the spread of COVID-19 and trade friction between the United States and China have led to a global semiconductor shortage and surging resource prices. The Japanese economy saw a similar recovery as the global economy, as the challenging conditions caused by COVID-19 were easing.
Even under such circumstances, the Olympus Group are promoting initiatives toward sustainable growth according to its business transformation plan "Transform Olympus" announced in January 2019, aiming to develop itself as a truly global medtech company, and the medium- and long-term management strategy announced in November 2019 based on "Transform Olympus."
Business results
Business results of continuing operations are presented in (1) to (7), and business results of the sum of continuing and discontinued operations are presented in (8) below. Due to the transfer of the Imaging Business to OJ Holdings, Ltd., a special purpose company established by Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. in the previous fiscal year, the profit (loss) of the Imaging Business is presented in discontinued operations.
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Increase (Decrease)
Increase (Decrease)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
ratio (%)
(1)
Revenue
513,584
629,757
116,173
22.6
(2)
Cost of sales
190,090
217,918
27,828
14.6
(3)
Selling, general and
250,177
293,619
43,442
17.4
administrative expenses
(4)
Share of profit (loss) of
investments accounted for
(8,583)
(9,310)
(727)
-
using equity method/Other
income/Other expenses
(5)
Operating profit
64,734
108,910
44,176
68.2
(6)
Finance income (loss)
(2,816)
(5,275)
(2,459)
-
(7)
Income taxes
7,986
15,786
7,800
97.7
(8)
Profit attributable to
1,624
87,667
86,043
-
owners of parent
Exchange rate (Yen/U.S. dollar)
106.11
111.10
4.99
-
Exchange rate (Yen/Euro)
122.38
130.62
8.24
-
Exchange rate (Yen/Renminbi)
15.44
17.25
1.81
-
(1) Revenue
Revenue increased by ¥116,173 million year on year to ¥629,757 million. This increase was due to an increase in revenue in all business of the Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business and other businesses. Details are as described in "Analysis of the performance by segment" below.
(2) Cost of sales
Cost of sales increased by ¥27,828 million year on year to ¥217,918 million. The cost-to-sales ratio improved
2.4 percentage points year on year to 34.6%. In the previous fiscal year, factory utilization rates have declined as a result of reduced production volume because of the impact of COVID-19. Furthermore, approximately ¥5,800 million in expenses were recorded associated with the voluntary recall of bronchoscopes and
2
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
cholangioscopes in both the Therapeutic Solutions Business and the Endoscopic Solutions Business. On the other hand, sales increased and operating capacity improved in the current period, leading to improvement in the cost-to-sales ratio.
(3) Selling, general and administrative expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by ¥43,442 million year on year to ¥293,619 million. In the previous fiscal year, the spread of COVID-19 led to restrictions mainly on sales activities, which caused a decline in travel and transportation expenses, advertising and promotion expenses, etc. However, in the current period, the easing of restrictions mainly on sales activities that is accompanying the spread of COVID-19 led to an increase in expenses such as outsourcing expenses and personnel expenses.
(4) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method/Other income/Other expenses
The sum of share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method, other income, and other expenses amounted to a loss of ¥9,310 million, and the profit or loss deteriorated by ¥727 million year on year. Other income increased due to factors such as recording of approximately ¥2,800 million in gain on step acquisition associated with the acquisition of Medi-Tate Ltd. and approximately ¥1,400 million in gain on sale of fixed assets. Details on the gain on step acquisition of Medi-Tate Ltd. are as described in the note (page 27) related to (Business combinations). On the other hand, other expenses increased due to factors such as the recording of approximately ¥4,100 million in expenses associated with the spin-off from the Scientific Solutions Business, approximately ¥1,600 million in impairment losses on development assets in the Endoscopic Solutions Business, and an increase of approximately ¥1,400 million in costs related to the promotion of the business transformation plan "Transform Olympus," compared with the recording of approximately ¥5,300 million in expenses associated with the establishment and transfer of a new company due to the divestiture from the Imaging Business in the previous fiscal year.
(5) Operating profit
Reflecting the factors stated above, operating profit increased by ¥44,176 million year on year to ¥108,910 million.
(6) Finance income (loss)
Finance loss, which reflects finance income and finance costs, deteriorated ¥2,459 million year on year to ¥5,275 million. The deterioration in finance loss was due mainly to the increase of foreign exchange losses.
(7) Income taxes
The increased profit before tax led income taxes to increase by ¥7,800 million year on year to ¥15,786 million.
Profit attributable to owners of parent (the aggregate of continuing operations and discontinued operations)
In addition to the factors stated above, profit attributable to owners of parent increased by ¥86,043 million year on year to ¥87,667 million due to loss of discontinued operations recorded in the previous fiscal year.
(Impact of foreign exchanges rates)
Compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, the yen depreciated against the U.S. dollar, euro, and renminbi. The average exchange rate during the current period was ¥111.1 against the U.S. dollar (¥106.11 in the same period of the previous fiscal year), ¥130.62 against the euro (¥122.38 in the same period of the previous fiscal year) and ¥17.25 against the renminbi (¥15.44 in the same period of the previous fiscal year), which caused revenue and operating profit to increase by ¥35,210 million and ¥6,799 million, respectively, year on year.
3
