Olympus : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 February 4, 2022 Company Name: Olympus Corporation Code Number: 7733 (URL: https://www.olympus.co.jp/) Stock Exchange Listing: First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Representative: Yasuo Takeuchi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO Contact: Takayuki Aoyagi, Vice President, Accounting Department Phone: 03-3340-2111 Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Securities Report: February 4, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Presentation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors) (Figures are rounded off to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (cumulative) (% indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit Nine months ended (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % December 31, 2021 629,757 22.6 108,910 68.2 103,635 67.4 87,849 - December 31, 2020 513,584 (8.5) 64,734 (23.6) 61,918 (23.1) 1,645 (97.2) Profit attributable to Total comprehensive Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share owners of parent income Nine months ended (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥) (¥) December 31, 2021 87,667 - 101,950 - 68.19 68.16 December 31, 2020 1,624 (97.3) (3,247) - 1.26 1.26 Note: The Imaging Business has been classified as a discontinued operation from the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Due to this, for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the amounts presented for revenue, operating profit and profit before tax are the amounts from continuing operations from which the discontinued operation has been excluded. The amounts presented for profit and profit attributable to owners of parent are aggregates of continuing operations and discontinued operations. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Equity attributable to Ratio of equity attributable Total assets Total equity to owners of parent owners of parent to total assets As of (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) % December 31, 2021 1,292,967 480,294 479,146 37.1 March 31, 2021 1,183,453 395,480 394,326 33.3 2. Dividends Annual dividends First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year-end Total Fiscal year ended (¥) (¥) (¥) (¥) (¥) - 0.00 - 12.00 12.00 March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending - 0.00 - March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 14.00 14.00 (Forecast) Note: Revisions of the forecast most recently announced: No

(% indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year) 3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) Profit attributable to Basic Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax earnings per owners of parent share (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥) Full year 862,000 18.0 144,000 75.6 139,000 81.0 109,000 743.8 84.96 Note: Revisions of the forecast most recently announced: Yes * Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the changes in scope of consolidation): No Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Total number of issued shares (common stock) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of December 31, 2021 1,299,294,333 shares As of March 31, 2021 1,370,914,963 shares Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of December 31, 2021 14,342,456 shares As of March 31, 2021 85,279,921 shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Nine months ended December 31, 2021 1,285,570,532 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2020 1,285,599,237 shares Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Proper use of the forecast of financial results, and other special matters

(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements, including forecast of financial results, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Accordingly, the Company cannot make promises to achieve such forecasts. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to the section of "Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 7 of the attached material for the conditions that form the assumptions for the forecast and cautions concerning the use thereof.

Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 Attached Material Contents 1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Nine Months....................................... 2 (1) Explanation of Results of Operations...................................................................................................... 2 (2) Financial Position.................................................................................................................................... 6 (3) Cash Flows .............................................................................................................................................. 7 (4) Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-looking Statements..... 7 2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto........................... 8 (1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position .................................................... 8 (2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss ......................................................... 10 (3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ......................................... 11 (4) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity.................................................. 12 (5) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ............................................................ 13 (6) Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ...................................................... 15 (Notes on premise of going concern) .................................................................................................... 15 (Reporting entity) .................................................................................................................................. 15 (Basis of preparation) ............................................................................................................................ 15 (Significant accounting policies)........................................................................................................... 15 (Significant accounting estimates and associated judgments)............................................................... 15 (Segment information) .......................................................................................................................... 16 (Bonds and borrowings) ........................................................................................................................ 17 (Per-share data)...................................................................................................................................... 18 (Business combinations)........................................................................................................................ 21 (Equity and other equity items) ............................................................................................................. 31 (Cash flow information) ........................................................................................................................ 32 (Discontinued operations) ..................................................................................................................... 33 (Additional information) ....................................................................................................................... 34 (Important subsequent events)............................................................................................................... 37 1

Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Nine Months Explanation of Results of Operations Trends in overall business results The global economy saw signs of recovery in the nine months ended December 31, 2021, as the challenging conditions created by the global spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) gradually eased. Although vaccinations are progressing and economic activities are recovering, highly uncertain conditions continue including trends of renewed spread in certain regions. The spread of COVID-19 has also affected the supply chains of certain countries and regions, and both the spread of COVID-19 and trade friction between the United States and China have led to a global semiconductor shortage and surging resource prices. The Japanese economy saw a similar recovery as the global economy, as the challenging conditions caused by COVID-19 were easing. Even under such circumstances, the Olympus Group are promoting initiatives toward sustainable growth according to its business transformation plan "Transform Olympus" announced in January 2019, aiming to develop itself as a truly global medtech company, and the medium- and long-term management strategy announced in November 2019 based on "Transform Olympus." Business results Business results of continuing operations are presented in (1) to (7), and business results of the sum of continuing and discontinued operations are presented in (8) below. Due to the transfer of the Imaging Business to OJ Holdings, Ltd., a special purpose company established by Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. in the previous fiscal year, the profit (loss) of the Imaging Business is presented in discontinued operations. (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended Increase (Decrease) Increase (Decrease) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 ratio (%) (1) Revenue 513,584 629,757 116,173 22.6 (2) Cost of sales 190,090 217,918 27,828 14.6 (3) Selling, general and 250,177 293,619 43,442 17.4 administrative expenses (4) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for (8,583) (9,310) (727) - using equity method/Other income/Other expenses (5) Operating profit 64,734 108,910 44,176 68.2 (6) Finance income (loss) (2,816) (5,275) (2,459) - (7) Income taxes 7,986 15,786 7,800 97.7 (8) Profit attributable to 1,624 87,667 86,043 - owners of parent Exchange rate (Yen/U.S. dollar) 106.11 111.10 4.99 - Exchange rate (Yen/Euro) 122.38 130.62 8.24 - Exchange rate (Yen/Renminbi) 15.44 17.25 1.81 - (1) Revenue Revenue increased by ¥116,173 million year on year to ¥629,757 million. This increase was due to an increase in revenue in all business of the Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business and other businesses. Details are as described in "Analysis of the performance by segment" below. (2) Cost of sales Cost of sales increased by ¥27,828 million year on year to ¥217,918 million. The cost-to-sales ratio improved 2.4 percentage points year on year to 34.6%. In the previous fiscal year, factory utilization rates have declined as a result of reduced production volume because of the impact of COVID-19. Furthermore, approximately ¥5,800 million in expenses were recorded associated with the voluntary recall of bronchoscopes and 2