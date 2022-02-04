Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Olympus Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7733   JP3201200007

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

(7733)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Olympus : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

02/04/2022 | 01:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months

of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

February 4, 2022

Company Name: Olympus Corporation

Code Number: 7733

(URL: https://www.olympus.co.jp/)

Stock Exchange Listing: First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Representative: Yasuo Takeuchi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO

Contact: Takayuki Aoyagi, Vice President, Accounting Department

Phone: 03-3340-2111

Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Securities Report:

February 4, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Presentation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Figures are rounded off to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (cumulative)

(% indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Nine months ended

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

December 31, 2021

629,757

22.6

108,910

68.2

103,635

67.4

87,849

-

December 31, 2020

513,584

(8.5)

64,734

(23.6)

61,918

(23.1)

1,645

(97.2)

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

owners of parent

income

Nine months ended

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥)

(¥)

December 31, 2021

87,667

-

101,950

-

68.19

68.16

December 31, 2020

1,624

(97.3)

(3,247)

-

1.26

1.26

Note: The Imaging Business has been classified as a discontinued operation from the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Due to this, for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the amounts presented for revenue, operating profit and profit before tax are the amounts from continuing operations from which the discontinued operation has been excluded. The amounts presented for profit and profit attributable to owners of parent are aggregates of continuing operations and discontinued operations.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity attributable

Total assets

Total equity

to owners of parent

owners of parent

to total assets

As of

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

%

December 31, 2021

1,292,967

480,294

479,146

37.1

March 31, 2021

1,183,453

395,480

394,326

33.3

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

-

0.00

-

12.00

12.00

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

0.00

-

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022

14.00

14.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions of the

forecast most recently

announced: No

(% indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Profit attributable to

Basic

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

earnings per

owners of parent

share

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥)

Full year

862,000

18.0

144,000

75.6

139,000

81.0

109,000

743.8

84.96

Note: Revisions

of the forecast

most recently announced: Yes

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Total number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December

31, 2021

1,299,294,333 shares

As of March 31,

2021

1,370,914,963 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December

31, 2021

14,342,456 shares

As of March 31,

2021

85,279,921 shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

1,285,570,532 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

1,285,599,237 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of the forecast of financial results, and other special matters
    (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
    The forward-looking statements, including forecast of financial results, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Accordingly, the Company cannot make promises to achieve such forecasts. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to the section of "Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 7 of the attached material for the conditions that form the assumptions for the forecast and cautions concerning the use thereof.

Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Attached Material

Contents

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Nine Months.......................................

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations......................................................................................................

2

(2)

Financial Position....................................................................................................................................

6

(3)

Cash Flows ..............................................................................................................................................

7

(4)

Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-looking Statements.....

7

2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto...........................

8

(1)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ....................................................

8

(2)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss .........................................................

10

(3)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .........................................

11

(4)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity..................................................

12

(5)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ............................................................

13

(6)

Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................

15

(Notes on premise of going concern) ....................................................................................................

15

(Reporting entity) ..................................................................................................................................

15

(Basis of preparation) ............................................................................................................................

15

(Significant accounting policies)...........................................................................................................

15

(Significant accounting estimates and associated judgments)...............................................................

15

(Segment information) ..........................................................................................................................

16

(Bonds and borrowings) ........................................................................................................................

17

(Per-share data)......................................................................................................................................

18

(Business combinations)........................................................................................................................

21

(Equity and other equity items) .............................................................................................................

31

(Cash flow information) ........................................................................................................................

32

(Discontinued operations) .....................................................................................................................

33

(Additional information) .......................................................................................................................

34

(Important subsequent events)...............................................................................................................

37

1

Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Nine Months

  1. Explanation of Results of Operations

Trends in overall business results

The global economy saw signs of recovery in the nine months ended December 31, 2021, as the challenging conditions created by the global spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) gradually eased. Although vaccinations are progressing and economic activities are recovering, highly uncertain conditions continue including trends of renewed spread in certain regions. The spread of COVID-19 has also affected the supply chains of certain countries and regions, and both the spread of COVID-19 and trade friction between the United States and China have led to a global semiconductor shortage and surging resource prices. The Japanese economy saw a similar recovery as the global economy, as the challenging conditions caused by COVID-19 were easing.

Even under such circumstances, the Olympus Group are promoting initiatives toward sustainable growth according to its business transformation plan "Transform Olympus" announced in January 2019, aiming to develop itself as a truly global medtech company, and the medium- and long-term management strategy announced in November 2019 based on "Transform Olympus."

Business results

Business results of continuing operations are presented in (1) to (7), and business results of the sum of continuing and discontinued operations are presented in (8) below. Due to the transfer of the Imaging Business to OJ Holdings, Ltd., a special purpose company established by Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. in the previous fiscal year, the profit (loss) of the Imaging Business is presented in discontinued operations.

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Increase (Decrease)

Increase (Decrease)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

ratio (%)

(1)

Revenue

513,584

629,757

116,173

22.6

(2)

Cost of sales

190,090

217,918

27,828

14.6

(3)

Selling, general and

250,177

293,619

43,442

17.4

administrative expenses

(4)

Share of profit (loss) of

investments accounted for

(8,583)

(9,310)

(727)

-

using equity method/Other

income/Other expenses

(5)

Operating profit

64,734

108,910

44,176

68.2

(6)

Finance income (loss)

(2,816)

(5,275)

(2,459)

-

(7)

Income taxes

7,986

15,786

7,800

97.7

(8)

Profit attributable to

1,624

87,667

86,043

-

owners of parent

Exchange rate (Yen/U.S. dollar)

106.11

111.10

4.99

-

Exchange rate (Yen/Euro)

122.38

130.62

8.24

-

Exchange rate (Yen/Renminbi)

15.44

17.25

1.81

-

(1) Revenue

Revenue increased by ¥116,173 million year on year to ¥629,757 million. This increase was due to an increase in revenue in all business of the Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business and other businesses. Details are as described in "Analysis of the performance by segment" below.

(2) Cost of sales

Cost of sales increased by ¥27,828 million year on year to ¥217,918 million. The cost-to-sales ratio improved

2.4 percentage points year on year to 34.6%. In the previous fiscal year, factory utilization rates have declined as a result of reduced production volume because of the impact of COVID-19. Furthermore, approximately ¥5,800 million in expenses were recorded associated with the voluntary recall of bronchoscopes and

2

Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

cholangioscopes in both the Therapeutic Solutions Business and the Endoscopic Solutions Business. On the other hand, sales increased and operating capacity improved in the current period, leading to improvement in the cost-to-sales ratio.

(3) Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by ¥43,442 million year on year to ¥293,619 million. In the previous fiscal year, the spread of COVID-19 led to restrictions mainly on sales activities, which caused a decline in travel and transportation expenses, advertising and promotion expenses, etc. However, in the current period, the easing of restrictions mainly on sales activities that is accompanying the spread of COVID-19 led to an increase in expenses such as outsourcing expenses and personnel expenses.

(4) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method/Other income/Other expenses

The sum of share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method, other income, and other expenses amounted to a loss of ¥9,310 million, and the profit or loss deteriorated by ¥727 million year on year. Other income increased due to factors such as recording of approximately ¥2,800 million in gain on step acquisition associated with the acquisition of Medi-Tate Ltd. and approximately ¥1,400 million in gain on sale of fixed assets. Details on the gain on step acquisition of Medi-Tate Ltd. are as described in the note (page 27) related to (Business combinations). On the other hand, other expenses increased due to factors such as the recording of approximately ¥4,100 million in expenses associated with the spin-off from the Scientific Solutions Business, approximately ¥1,600 million in impairment losses on development assets in the Endoscopic Solutions Business, and an increase of approximately ¥1,400 million in costs related to the promotion of the business transformation plan "Transform Olympus," compared with the recording of approximately ¥5,300 million in expenses associated with the establishment and transfer of a new company due to the divestiture from the Imaging Business in the previous fiscal year.

(5) Operating profit

Reflecting the factors stated above, operating profit increased by ¥44,176 million year on year to ¥108,910 million.

(6) Finance income (loss)

Finance loss, which reflects finance income and finance costs, deteriorated ¥2,459 million year on year to ¥5,275 million. The deterioration in finance loss was due mainly to the increase of foreign exchange losses.

(7) Income taxes

The increased profit before tax led income taxes to increase by ¥7,800 million year on year to ¥15,786 million.

  1. Profit attributable to owners of parent (the aggregate of continuing operations and discontinued operations)

In addition to the factors stated above, profit attributable to owners of parent increased by ¥86,043 million year on year to ¥87,667 million due to loss of discontinued operations recorded in the previous fiscal year.

(Impact of foreign exchanges rates)

Compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, the yen depreciated against the U.S. dollar, euro, and renminbi. The average exchange rate during the current period was ¥111.1 against the U.S. dollar (¥106.11 in the same period of the previous fiscal year), ¥130.62 against the euro (¥122.38 in the same period of the previous fiscal year) and ¥17.25 against the renminbi (¥15.44 in the same period of the previous fiscal year), which caused revenue and operating profit to increase by ¥35,210 million and ¥6,799 million, respectively, year on year.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Olympus Corporation published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:35:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OLYMPUS CORPORATION
01:36aOLYMPUS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending Mar..
PU
01:36aOLYMPUS : Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter and Full-Year Forecasts for F..
PU
01:36aOLYMPUS : Notification for the Candidate for the Board of Directors
PU
02/03Olympus Repurchases $130 Million Shares
MT
02/01OLYMPUS : Notice Regarding the Status of Stock Repurchase
PU
01/25Olympus Appeals Chinese Court's Ruling Against Subsidiary in Bid to Shake Off $31 Milli..
MT
01/24OLYMPUS : Notice Concerning Judgement of the Lawsuit against Consolidated Subsidiary and L..
PU
01/13Nikkei slides as spiking COVID-19 cases sink retail, services shares
RE
01/12Nikkei slides as spiking COVID-19 cases bruise retail, services shares
RE
01/12Toshiba should overhaul board and management, major Japan pension fund says
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLYMPUS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 861 B 7 498 M 861 B
Net income 2022 109 B 948 M 109 B
Net Debt 2022 92 736 M 808 M 92 736 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 3 328 B 28 987 M 3 328 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
EV / Sales 2023 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 31 653
Free-Float -
Chart OLYMPUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Olympus Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLYMPUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 602,50 JPY
Average target price 3 294,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasuo Takeuchi Executive Officer
Chikashi Takeda Chief Financial Officer
Akihiro Taguchi Manager-Sales
Masahito Kitamura Chief Information Security Officer
Katsuyuki Saito Executive Officer, Head-Corporate R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLYMPUS CORPORATION-1.77%28 987
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-10.84%238 056
DANAHER CORPORATION-11.88%210 517
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-20.51%104 649
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-11.88%75 285
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-13.86%70 450