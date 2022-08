--Olympus Corp. is considering selling its scientific solutions business to U.S. investment firm Bain Capital for about 400 billion yen ($2.91 billion), Japanese business daily Nikkei reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Olympus plans to use proceeds from the potential sale to acquire medical-equipment businesses, the Nikkei report said.

Full story: s.nikkei.com/3AmS6Iq (Japanese)

