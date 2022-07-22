Olympus : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares based on Subsequent Grant-type Stock Compensation Systems

July 22, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company: Olympus Corporation Yasuo Takeuchi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO (Code: 7733, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares based on Subsequent Grant-type

Restricted Stock Unit Compensation and Performance-linked Stock Compensation Systems

Olympus Corporation ("Olympus") hereby announces that the payment for the disposal of treasury shares based on its subsequent grant-type restricted stock compensation released on June 24, 2022 have been completed. For details of this transaction please refer to "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Shares based on Subsequent Grant-type Restricted Stock Unit Compensation and Performance-linked stock Compensation Systems" released on June 24, 2022.

Outline of the Disposal of Treasury Shares