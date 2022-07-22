Olympus : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares based on Subsequent Grant-type Stock Compensation Systems

Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares based on Subsequent Grant-type
Restricted Stock Unit Compensation and Performance-linked Stock Compensation Systems
Olympus Corporation ("Olympus") hereby announces that the payment for the disposal of treasury shares based on its subsequent grant-type restricted stock compensation released on June 24, 2022 have been completed. For details of this transaction please refer to "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Shares based on Subsequent Grant-type Restricted Stock Unit Compensation and Performance-linked stock Compensation Systems" released on June 24, 2022.
Outline of the Disposal of Treasury Shares
(1)
Class and number of
87,840 shares of common share of Olympus
shares for disposal
breakdown RSU 16,567 shares
PSU 71,273 shares
(2)
Disposal price
2,680 yen per share
(3)
Total amount of
235,411,200 yen
disposal value
(4)
Disposal recipients,
① RSU granted for the fiscal year ended March 2021
the number of such
Two retiring directors
3,082 shares
recipients, and the
One retired executive officer
6,722 shares
number of shares to
② RSU granted for the fiscal year ended March 2022
be disposed of
Two retiring directors and one non-resident director in Japan
3,921 shares
One retired executive officer
768 shares
③ Transformational FY22-RSU granted for the fiscal year ended March 2022
One retired corporate officer
2,074 shares
④ PSU granted for the performance evaluation period starting from the fiscal year
ended March 2020 and ending in the fiscal year ended March 2022
Three executive officers, three retired executive officers, nine
71,273 shares
corporate officers and eight retired corporate officers
※Those officers retired in the fiscal year ended March 2020 and March 2021 are
included in the retired executive officers and retired corporate officers.