  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Olympus Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7733   JP3201200007

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

(7733)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-22 am EDT
2884.00 JPY   -0.07%
Olympus : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares based on Subsequent Grant-type Stock Compensation Systems

07/22/2022 | 02:24am EDT
July 22, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company: Olympus Corporation Yasuo Takeuchi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO (Code: 7733, Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Takaaki Sakurai, Vice President, Investor Relations TEL: +81-3-3340-2111

Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares based on Subsequent Grant-type

Restricted Stock Unit Compensation and Performance-linked Stock Compensation Systems

Olympus Corporation ("Olympus") hereby announces that the payment for the disposal of treasury shares based on its subsequent grant-type restricted stock compensation released on June 24, 2022 have been completed. For details of this transaction please refer to "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Shares based on Subsequent Grant-type Restricted Stock Unit Compensation and Performance-linked stock Compensation Systems" released on June 24, 2022.

Outline of the Disposal of Treasury Shares

(1)

Class and number of

87,840 shares of common share of Olympus

shares for disposal

breakdown RSU 16,567 shares

PSU 71,273 shares

(2)

Disposal price

2,680 yen per share

(3)

Total amount of

235,411,200 yen

disposal value

(4)

Disposal recipients,

RSU granted for the fiscal year ended March 2021

the number of such

Two retiring directors

3,082 shares

recipients, and the

One retired executive officer

6,722 shares

number of shares to

RSU granted for the fiscal year ended March 2022

be disposed of

Two retiring directors and one non-resident director in Japan

3,921 shares

One retired executive officer

768 shares

Transformational FY22-RSU granted for the fiscal year ended March 2022

One retired corporate officer

2,074 shares

PSU granted for the performance evaluation period starting from the fiscal year

ended March 2020 and ending in the fiscal year ended March 2022

Three executive officers, three retired executive officers, nine

71,273 shares

corporate officers and eight retired corporate officers

Those officers retired in the fiscal year ended March 2020 and March 2021 are

included in the retired executive officers and retired corporate officers.

(5)

Date of disposal

July 22, 2022

Disclaimer

Olympus Corporation published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
