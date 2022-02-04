Log in
    7733   JP3201200007

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

(7733)
Olympus : Notification for the Candidate for the Board of Directors

02/04/2022 | 01:36am EST
1

February 4, 2022

News Release

Company: Olympus Corporation

Yasuo Takeuchi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO

(Code: 7733, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Takaaki Sakurai, Vice President, Investor Relations

TEL: +81-3-3340-2111

Notification for the Candidate for the Board of Directors

Pursuant to the resolution of the Nominating Committee today, Olympus Corporation ("Olympus") announces the changes in the member of the Board of Directors as set out below. The appointments of Directors are subject to the approval of the General meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in June 2022.

1. Changes in the Board of Directors

  1. New Director

Outside Director

Yasushi Shingai

Outside Director

Kohei Kan

Outside Director

Gary John Pruden

(2) Retiring Directors

Outside Director

Susumu Kaminaga

Outside Director

Atsushi Iwasaki

2. Profile of Candidates for New Director Yasushi Shingai

Date of birth:

January 11, 1956

Profiles:

April 1980

Joined Japan Tobacco and Salt Public Corporation (currently Japan

Tobacco Inc.)

June 2004

Executive Officer and Finance Group Leader, Japan Tobacco Inc.

July 2004

Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, CFO, Japan Tobacco

Inc.

June 2005

Director, Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, CFO, Japan

Tobacco Inc.

June 2006

Director, Japan Tobacco Inc.

Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO, JT international S.A.

June 2011

Representative Director, Executive Vice President and Deputy

CEO, Japan Tobacco Inc.

June 2014

Outside Director, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.

January 2018

Director, Japan Tobacco Inc.

March 2018

Outside Director, Asahi Group Holdings, Inc.(Present)

June 2018

Outside Director, Exa Wizards Inc. (Present)

June 2018

Outside Director, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (Present)

June 2019

Outside Director, Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (Present)

June 2021

Outside Director, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West

Corporation (Present)

Reasons

for

Mr. Yasushi Shingai served as Director, Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, CFO

selection

as

of Japan Tobacco Inc., Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO of JT International S.A.

a candidate:

and Representative Director, Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO of Japan Tobacco

Inc. He has extensive experience as top management position of a global company and

possesses not only corporate finance, but also knowledge in the acquisition of global

companies, management and governance after the acquisition. He also has experience as an Outside Director at several other companies. Based on the above, we have determined that Mr. Shingai will contribute to the sustainable growth of Olympus and the increase of corporate value over the medium to long term, Accordingly, we have nominated him as a candidate for an outside director.

Kohei Kan

Date of birth:

March 7, 1960

Profiles:

September 1986

Registered as Certificated Public Accountant

April 1987

Joined Mita Audit Corporation (currently Deloitte Touche

Tohmatsu LLC)

June 1998

Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

November 2013

Board Member, Deloitte Tohmatsu Group and Deloitte Touche

Tohmatsu LLC

November 2015

Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

June 2018

Senior advisor, Deloitte Tohmatsu LLC

September 2018

Audit & Assurance Leader, Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited

January 2020

Senior Advisor, Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited

October 2020

Director, Kan Kohei Certified Public Accountant Office (present)

November 2020

Board Member, International Federation of Accountants "IFAC"

(present)

Reasons

for

Mr. Kohei Kan has his abundant experience and extensive knowledge as a Certified Public

selection

as

Accountant, in addition, Mr. Kan has experience working as a comprehensive

a candidate:

representative of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC in auditing many companies,

2

strengthening governance and risk management that contributes to the sustainable growth of companies. He also has experience in working in Italy and the United States, as well as in auditing and assurance businesses in the Asia-Pacific region with a global perspective. In addition, he is currently assuming a board member of the International Federation of Accountants. Based on the above, we have determined that Mr. Kan will contribute to the sustainable growth of Olympus and the increase of corporate value over the medium to long term. Accordingly, we have nominated him as a candidate for an Outside Director.

Although he has not been involved in corporate management in the past, it is judged that he can perform his duties as an outside director appropriately for the above-mentioned reasons.

Gary John Pruden

Date of birth: May 10, 1961

Profiles:

October 1985

Joined Janssen Pharmaceutica

June 1999

Director of Marketing, GI Franchise Marketing, Janssen

Pharmaceutica

May 2001

Vice President, Marketing, Primary Care Franchise, Janssen

Pharmaceutica

November 2002

Vice President, Marketing, CNS Franchise, Janssen Pharmaceutica

February 2004

President & Chief Operating Officer, Janssen-Ortho INC

January 2009

Worldwide President, Ethicon Inc

April 2009

Company Group Chairman, Ethicon Inc

January 2012

Worldwide Chairman, Global Surgery Group, Johnson & Johnson

June 2015

Executive Vice President & Worldwide Chairman, Medical

Devices, Johnson & Johnson

December 2017

Independent Board Director, Motus GI (present)

April 2018

Independent Board Director, Lantheus Holdings Inc (present)

December 2019

Chief Executive Officer, GPS Med Tech Strategy Consulting

(present)

Reasons

for

Mr. Gary John Pruden has over 30 years of global business experience and extensive

selection

as

experience and knowledge as a top management at Johnson & Johnson, one of the world's

a candidate:

leading companies in the healthcare industry. He also has experience as an outside director

of several U.S. companies. Based on the above, we have determined that he will contribute

to the sustainable growth of Olympus and the increase of corporate value over the medium

to long term, as well as enhancing the internationality and diversity of the Board of

Directors as a global medtech company, which we are aiming for. Accordingly, we have nominated him as a candidate for an outside director.

3

3. Candidate for Directors (Subject to the approval of the General meeting of Shareholders

Director, Representative Executive Officer

Yasuo Takeuchi

Reappointment

Outside Director

Sumitaka Fujita

Reappointment

Outside Director

Tetsuo Iwamura

Reappointment

Outside Director

Yasumasa Masuda

Reappointment

Outside Director

D. Robert Hale

Reappointment

Outside Director

Jimmy C. Beasley

Reappointment

Outside Director

Sachiko Ichikawa

Reappointment

Outside Director

Yasushi Shingai

New Appointment

Outside Director

Kohei Kan

New Appointment

Outside Director

Gary John Pruden

New Appointment

Director, Executive Officer

Stefan Kaufmann

Reappointment

Director

Nobuyuki Koga

Reappointment

4. (Appendix) Formation of Executive Officers

Olympus decided on the appointment of its Executive Officers from April 1, 2022 as follows. The appointment was originally announced in the timely disclosure "Notification with new appointment of the Executive Officers" dated September 24, 2021. It is scheduled to be decided formally in the Board of Directors at the end of March

2022.

Executive Officer and

Yasuo Takeuchi

Reappointment

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Officer and

Nacho Abia

Reappointment

Chief Operating Officer

Executive Officer and

André Rogan

New Appointment

Chief Technology Officer

Executive Officer and

Tetsuo Kobayashi

New Appointment

Chief Manufacturing and Supply Officer

Executive Officer and

Chikashi Takeda

Reappointment

Chief Financial Officer

Executive Officer and

Stefan Kaufmann

Reappointment

Chief Administrative Officer

4

Disclaimer

Olympus Corporation published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:35:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
