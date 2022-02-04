Olympus : Notification for the Candidate for the Board of Directors

Notification for the Candidate for the Board of Directors
Pursuant to the resolution of the Nominating Committee today, Olympus Corporation ("Olympus") announces the changes in the member of the Board of Directors as set out below. The appointments of Directors are subject to the approval of the General meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in June 2022.
1. Changes in the Board of Directors
New Director
Outside Director
Yasushi Shingai
Outside Director
Kohei Kan
Outside Director
Gary John Pruden
(2) Retiring Directors
Outside Director
Susumu Kaminaga
Outside Director
Atsushi Iwasaki
2. Profile of Candidates for New Director Yasushi Shingai
Date of birth:
January 11, 1956
Profiles:
April 1980
Joined Japan Tobacco and Salt Public Corporation (currently Japan
Tobacco Inc.)
June 2004
Executive Officer and Finance Group Leader, Japan Tobacco Inc.
July 2004
Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, CFO, Japan Tobacco
Inc.
June 2005
Director, Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, CFO, Japan
Tobacco Inc.
June 2006
Director, Japan Tobacco Inc.
Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO, JT international S.A.
June 2011
Representative Director, Executive Vice President and Deputy
CEO, Japan Tobacco Inc.
June 2014
Outside Director, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.
January 2018
Director, Japan Tobacco Inc.
March 2018
Outside Director, Asahi Group Holdings, Inc.(Present)
June 2018
Outside Director, Exa Wizards Inc. (Present)
June 2018
Outside Director, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (Present)
June 2019
Outside Director, Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (Present)
June 2021
Outside Director, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West
Corporation (Present)
Reasons
for
Mr. Yasushi Shingai served as Director, Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, CFO
selection
as
of Japan Tobacco Inc., Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO of JT International S.A.
a candidate:
and Representative Director, Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO of Japan Tobacco
Inc. He has extensive experience as top management position of a global company and
possesses not only corporate finance, but also knowledge in the acquisition of global
companies, management and governance after the acquisition. He also has experience as an Outside Director at several other companies. Based on the above, we have determined that Mr. Shingai will contribute to the sustainable growth of Olympus and the increase of corporate value over the medium to long term, Accordingly, we have nominated him as a candidate for an outside director.
Kohei Kan
Date of birth:
March 7, 1960
Profiles:
September 1986
Registered as Certificated Public Accountant
April 1987
Joined Mita Audit Corporation (currently Deloitte Touche
Tohmatsu LLC)
June 1998
Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC
November 2013
Board Member, Deloitte Tohmatsu Group and Deloitte Touche
Audit & Assurance Leader, Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited
January 2020
Senior Advisor, Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited
October 2020
Director, Kan Kohei Certified Public Accountant Office (present)
November 2020
Board Member, International Federation of Accountants "IFAC"
(present)
Reasons
for
Mr. Kohei Kan has his abundant experience and extensive knowledge as a Certified Public
selection
as
Accountant, in addition, Mr. Kan has experience working as a comprehensive
a candidate:
representative of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC in auditing many companies,
2
strengthening governance and risk management that contributes to the sustainable growth of companies. He also has experience in working in Italy and the United States, as well as in auditing and assurance businesses in the Asia-Pacific region with a global perspective. In addition, he is currently assuming a board member of the International Federation of Accountants. Based on the above, we have determined that Mr. Kan will contribute to the sustainable growth of Olympus and the increase of corporate value over the medium to long term. Accordingly, we have nominated him as a candidate for an Outside Director.
Although he has not been involved in corporate management in the past, it is judged that he can perform his duties as an outside director appropriately for the above-mentioned reasons.
Gary John Pruden
Date of birth: May 10, 1961
Profiles:
October 1985
Joined Janssen Pharmaceutica
June 1999
Director of Marketing, GI Franchise Marketing, Janssen
Pharmaceutica
May 2001
Vice President, Marketing, Primary Care Franchise, Janssen
Chief Executive Officer, GPS Med Tech Strategy Consulting
(present)
Reasons
for
Mr. Gary John Pruden has over 30 years of global business experience and extensive
selection
as
experience and knowledge as a top management at Johnson & Johnson, one of the world's
a candidate:
leading companies in the healthcare industry. He also has experience as an outside director
of several U.S. companies. Based on the above, we have determined that he will contribute
to the sustainable growth of Olympus and the increase of corporate value over the medium
to long term, as well as enhancing the internationality and diversity of the Board of
Directors as a global medtech company, which we are aiming for. Accordingly, we have nominated him as a candidate for an outside director.
3
3. Candidate for Directors (Subject to the approval of the General meeting of Shareholders）
Director, Representative Executive Officer
Yasuo Takeuchi
Reappointment
Outside Director
Sumitaka Fujita
Reappointment
Outside Director
Tetsuo Iwamura
Reappointment
Outside Director
Yasumasa Masuda
Reappointment
Outside Director
D. Robert Hale
Reappointment
Outside Director
Jimmy C. Beasley
Reappointment
Outside Director
Sachiko Ichikawa
Reappointment
Outside Director
Yasushi Shingai
New Appointment
Outside Director
Kohei Kan
New Appointment
Outside Director
Gary John Pruden
New Appointment
Director, Executive Officer
Stefan Kaufmann
Reappointment
Director
Nobuyuki Koga
Reappointment
4. (Appendix) Formation of Executive Officers
Olympus decided on the appointment of its Executive Officers from April 1, 2022 as follows. The appointment was originally announced in the timely disclosure "Notification with new appointment of the Executive Officers" dated September 24, 2021. It is scheduled to be decided formally in the Board of Directors at the end of March
Olympus Corporation published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:35:14 UTC.