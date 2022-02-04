Olympus : Notification for the Candidate for the Board of Directors

1 February 4, 2022 News Release Company: Olympus Corporation Yasuo Takeuchi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO (Code: 7733, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Takaaki Sakurai, Vice President, Investor Relations TEL: +81-3-3340-2111 Notification for the Candidate for the Board of Directors Pursuant to the resolution of the Nominating Committee today, Olympus Corporation ("Olympus") announces the changes in the member of the Board of Directors as set out below. The appointments of Directors are subject to the approval of the General meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in June 2022. 1. Changes in the Board of Directors New Director Outside Director Yasushi Shingai Outside Director Kohei Kan Outside Director Gary John Pruden (2) Retiring Directors Outside Director Susumu Kaminaga Outside Director Atsushi Iwasaki 2. Profile of Candidates for New Director Yasushi Shingai Date of birth: January 11, 1956 Profiles: April 1980 Joined Japan Tobacco and Salt Public Corporation (currently Japan Tobacco Inc.) June 2004 Executive Officer and Finance Group Leader, Japan Tobacco Inc. July 2004 Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, CFO, Japan Tobacco Inc. June 2005 Director, Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, CFO, Japan Tobacco Inc. June 2006 Director, Japan Tobacco Inc. Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO, JT international S.A. June 2011 Representative Director, Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO, Japan Tobacco Inc. June 2014 Outside Director, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.

January 2018 Director, Japan Tobacco Inc. March 2018 Outside Director, Asahi Group Holdings, Inc.(Present) June 2018 Outside Director, Exa Wizards Inc. (Present) June 2018 Outside Director, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (Present) June 2019 Outside Director, Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (Present) June 2021 Outside Director, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation (Present) Reasons for Mr. Yasushi Shingai served as Director, Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, CFO selection as of Japan Tobacco Inc., Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO of JT International S.A. a candidate: and Representative Director, Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO of Japan Tobacco Inc. He has extensive experience as top management position of a global company and possesses not only corporate finance, but also knowledge in the acquisition of global companies, management and governance after the acquisition. He also has experience as an Outside Director at several other companies. Based on the above, we have determined that Mr. Shingai will contribute to the sustainable growth of Olympus and the increase of corporate value over the medium to long term, Accordingly, we have nominated him as a candidate for an outside director. Kohei Kan Date of birth: March 7, 1960 Profiles: September 1986 Registered as Certificated Public Accountant April 1987 Joined Mita Audit Corporation (currently Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC) June 1998 Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC November 2013 Board Member, Deloitte Tohmatsu Group and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC November 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC June 2018 Senior advisor, Deloitte Tohmatsu LLC September 2018 Audit & Assurance Leader, Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited January 2020 Senior Advisor, Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited October 2020 Director, Kan Kohei Certified Public Accountant Office (present) November 2020 Board Member, International Federation of Accountants "IFAC" (present) Reasons for Mr. Kohei Kan has his abundant experience and extensive knowledge as a Certified Public selection as Accountant, in addition, Mr. Kan has experience working as a comprehensive a candidate: representative of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC in auditing many companies, 2

strengthening governance and risk management that contributes to the sustainable growth of companies. He also has experience in working in Italy and the United States, as well as in auditing and assurance businesses in the Asia-Pacific region with a global perspective. In addition, he is currently assuming a board member of the International Federation of Accountants. Based on the above, we have determined that Mr. Kan will contribute to the sustainable growth of Olympus and the increase of corporate value over the medium to long term. Accordingly, we have nominated him as a candidate for an Outside Director. Although he has not been involved in corporate management in the past, it is judged that he can perform his duties as an outside director appropriately for the above-mentioned reasons. Gary John Pruden Date of birth: May 10, 1961 Profiles: October 1985 Joined Janssen Pharmaceutica June 1999 Director of Marketing, GI Franchise Marketing, Janssen Pharmaceutica May 2001 Vice President, Marketing, Primary Care Franchise, Janssen Pharmaceutica November 2002 Vice President, Marketing, CNS Franchise, Janssen Pharmaceutica February 2004 President & Chief Operating Officer, Janssen-Ortho INC January 2009 Worldwide President, Ethicon Inc April 2009 Company Group Chairman, Ethicon Inc January 2012 Worldwide Chairman, Global Surgery Group, Johnson & Johnson June 2015 Executive Vice President & Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices, Johnson & Johnson December 2017 Independent Board Director, Motus GI (present) April 2018 Independent Board Director, Lantheus Holdings Inc (present) December 2019 Chief Executive Officer, GPS Med Tech Strategy Consulting (present) Reasons for Mr. Gary John Pruden has over 30 years of global business experience and extensive selection as experience and knowledge as a top management at Johnson & Johnson, one of the world's a candidate: leading companies in the healthcare industry. He also has experience as an outside director of several U.S. companies. Based on the above, we have determined that he will contribute to the sustainable growth of Olympus and the increase of corporate value over the medium to long term, as well as enhancing the internationality and diversity of the Board of Directors as a global medtech company, which we are aiming for. Accordingly, we have nominated him as a candidate for an outside director. 3