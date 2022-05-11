Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Olympus Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7733   JP3201200007

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

(7733)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/11 11:51:20 pm EDT
2503.50 JPY   +9.66%
05/11Japanese shares track Wall Street lower; tech stocks weigh
RE
05/11Olympus Shares Jump After Record Profit Projection
DJ
04/14Nikkei 225 Up 1.2% on Wall Street Cues, Travel Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Olympus Shares Jump After Record Profit Projection

05/11/2022 | 11:03pm EDT
By Kosaku Narioka


Olympus Corp. shares rose sharply Thursday morning after the Japanese medical-equipment company posted strong fourth-quarter results and projected record net profit for the new fiscal year.

Shares were recently 11% higher at 2,532.0 yen after rising as much as 13% earlier.

Olympus said after Wednesday's market close that net profit more than doubled to Y28.075 billion ($216.0 million) for the quarter ended March from Y11.29 billion a year earlier, thanks in part to a recovery from pandemic sales slumps. The quarterly net profit beat the estimate of Y20.42 billion expected in a poll of analysts by FactSet.

For the year that began in April, the company said it expects net profit to increase 33% to a record Y154.00 billion as it projects revenue to rise 11% to Y968.00 billion on stronger sales of endoscopes and other medical equipment.

The Topix subindex for precision-instrument makers was recently 1.3% higher while the Nikkei Stock Average was 0.8% lower.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 2302ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.18% 26213.64 Real-time Quote.-9.12%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 9.70% 2503.5 Delayed Quote.-16.42%
TOPIX INDEX -0.57% 1841.2 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
05/11Japanese shares track Wall Street lower; tech stocks weigh
RE
05/11Olympus Shares Jump After Record Profit Projection
DJ
04/14Nikkei 225 Up 1.2% on Wall Street Cues, Travel Outlook
MT
04/06Olympus to Increase Capital of Subsidiary by $388 Million
MT
04/06Evident Corporation announced that it expects to receive funding from Olympus Corporati..
CI
04/04Nikkei 225 Edges Up 0.3% on Stronger Dollar, US Jobs Report
MT
03/31Olympus to Book $134 Million Gain on Divestment of Non-Current Asset
MT
03/30OLYMPUS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/22Olympus Announces FDA Clearance of the Celeris Single-Use Sinus Debrider
CI
02/21OLYMPUS : Notice Regarding the Status and Completion of Stock Repurchase
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 863 B 6 631 M 6 631 M
Net income 2022 107 B 819 M 819 M
Net Debt 2022 99 939 M 768 M 768 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 2 906 B 22 321 M 22 321 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 31 653
Free-Float 93,8%
Managers and Directors
Yasuo Takeuchi Executive Officer
Chikashi Takeda Chief Financial Officer
Katsuyuki Saito Executive Officer, Head-Corporate R&D
Akira Hasegawa Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
André Roggan Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLYMPUS CORPORATION-16.42%21 634
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-21.13%205 999
DANAHER CORPORATION-27.93%172 137
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-41.31%75 880
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-21.54%60 058
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-28.00%58 961