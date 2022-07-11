Olympus : (Updated) Corporate Governance Report (As of June 24, 2022)

This document has been translated from the Japanese original (as submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange) for reference purposes only.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT OLYMPUS CORPORATION Last updated: June 24, 2022 Olympus Corporation Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO, Yasuo Takeuchi Securities Code: 7733

The status of corporate governance of Olympus is as set out below.

Basic concepts of corporate governance, capital structure, corporate attributes, and other basic information

1. Basic concepts

Olympus has formulated basic concepts and policies concerning corporate governance in the "Basic Policy on Corporate Governance" set forth below.

[Basic Policy on Corporate Governance]

Our Corporate Philosophy

All our activities are based on our Corporate Philosophy, "Making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling." Following this philosophy, we aim to improve our company's continuous development and mid- and long-term corporate value for all stakeholders, including shareholders.

Basic Concepts Regarding Corporate Governance

Based on our fiduciary responsibility to shareholders and our responsibility to stakeholders including clients, employees and local communities, etc. as well as the above Corporate Philosophy, our company has implemented basically the principles of the Corporate Governance Code and developed this policy with the aim of realizing effective corporate governance.

Securing Shareholders' Rights and Equality We respect shareholders' rights and secure their substantial equality. We take appropriate steps to improve the environment pertaining to the exercise of rights at the general meeting of shareholders. If it is judged that listed shares will contribute to the improvement of Olympus group's corporate value in the mid- to long- term, then, upon verifying the economic rationality and the future prospects for the mid- to long-term, we will hold the listed shares. Every year, the Board of Directors will verify the suitability of ownership considering comprehensively the purpose of holding, the benefits associated with holding and the risks, and gradually reduce shares that we judged not to be suitable for possession. In order to exercise shareholders' rights regarding policy shareholdings, we will exercise its voting rights on all agenda items, and from the viewpoint of improving the mid- to long-term corporate value of an enterprise issuing such shares, will consider said enterprise's financial condition and decide appropriately about whether to approve or disapprove each agenda item. In the case of conducting related party transactions, Olympus and its subsidiaries are required to obtain the approval of the Board of Directors of each company in accordance with the "Job Authority Rules" and any other related rules. Its subsidiaries are required to report to Olympus after obtaining approval from the regional headquarters. Cooperation with Stakeholders other than Shareholders

Under our Corporate Philosophy, "Making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling." we endeavor to cooperate as appropriate with various stakeholders including employees, clients, business connections, creditors and local communities.

We will present its values regarding appropriate cooperation with stakeholders, respect for their interests, and ethics for sound business activities, and stipulate and implement a code of conduct to be complied with by such members. Specifically, we have formulated the "Corporate Philosophy," "Our Behaviors" and the "Olympus Global Code of Conduct" as a code of conduct for all groups, and have widely disseminated them among all officers and employees who belong to Olympus group.

We promote diversity and inclusion for the entire organization and aim for specialized and sustainable growth by providing opportunities to empower diverse personnel, placing the right person in the right position, irrespective of gender, disability, nationality, or race.

As a supervisor responsible for compliance-related matters, we have appointed a Chief Compliance Officer (CCO). Furthermore, we have established a global contact desk which can be available 24 hours a day in multiple languages for any employees and external stakeholders in addition to local internal compliance-related reporting system in each region. We reports the status of use thereof to the Audit Committee regularly and to the Board of Directors as necessary.