Olympus : Notice Concerning Termination of the Consolidated Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)'s Interventions in an Administrative Lawsuit

April 6, 2021

News Release

Company: Olympus Corporation Yasuo Takeuchi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO (Code: 7733, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Takaaki Sakurai, Vice President, Investor Relations TEL: +81-3-3340-2111

Notice Concerning Termination of the Consolidated Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)'s

Interventions in an Administrative Lawsuit

As announced in the "Notice Concerning the Consolidated Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)'s Intervention in an Administrative Lawsuit" dated May 28, 2020, Olympus (Shenzhen) Industrial Ltd. ("OSZ"), a consolidated subsidiary (sub-subsidiary) of Olympus Corporation ("Olympus"), intervened in the administrative lawsuit (the "Lawsuit (v. Regulation)") initiated by Shenzhen YL Technology Co., Ltd. ("YL") against Shenzhen Administration for Market Regulation ("the Regulation").

As announced in the "Notice Concerning the Consolidated Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)'s Intervention in an Administrative Lawsuit" dated March 12, 2021, OSZ also intervened in the administrative lawsuit (the "Lawsuit (v. Commission)") initiated by YL against Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Commission ("the Commission").

Since both of the Lawsuit (v. Regulation) and the Lawsuit (v. Commission) were concluded due to withdrawal of complaint by YL, OSZ's interventions in the both lawsuits have also been terminated. Therefore, Olympus hereby announces as follows:

1. The Lawsuit (v. Regulation)

As announced in the "(Change of Disclosure Matters) Notice Concerning Cancellation of Transfer of Equity Interests of Consolidated Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)" dated January 20, 2020, although the parties have executed a transfer agreement ("Transfer Agreement"), as of December 25, 2018, to transfer all the equity interests of OSZ held by Olympus (China) Co. Ltd. ("OCH"), a consolidated subsidiary of Olympus, to YL (the "Transfer"), the Transfer Agreement has been terminated on January 20, 2020.

Under the Transfer Agreement, YL shall register the Transfer, however, the Regulation restricted the registration applied by YL, and YL has filed the Lawsuit (v. Regulation)" against such restriction with the People's Court of Yantian District, Shenzhen Municipality, Guangdong Province, China on April 15, 2020.

The People's Court of Yantian District, Shenzhen Municipality, Guangdong Province, provided a notice

1