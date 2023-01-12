Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Olympus Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7733   JP3201200007

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

(7733)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-12 am EST
2357.50 JPY   -2.02%
07:21aOlympus says fixing issues raised by U.S. FDA about facilities in Japan
RE
01/10FDA warns Japan's Olympus units over testing violations
RE
01/09Olympus Buys Back Over 22 Billion Yen of Shares in December 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Olympus says fixing issues raised by U.S. FDA about facilities in Japan

01/12/2023 | 07:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland

(Reuters) - Olympus Corp, a Japanese medical device maker, said it was taking action to address concerns raised by the U.S. health regulator related to violations found during the inspection of the company's facilities in Japan.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday it had issued warning letters to Olympus' units pertaining to a category of devices known as endoscopes, citing violations at its facilities.

Olympus said it was making changes to the quality systems at its facilities.

Responses to each warning letter have been submitted to FDA, and the actions to fix the issues is progressing, a company spokesperson said in an emailed response late Wednesday.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
All news about OLYMPUS CORPORATION
07:21aOlympus says fixing issues raised by U.S. FDA about facilities in Japan
RE
01/10FDA warns Japan's Olympus units over testing violations
RE
01/09Olympus Buys Back Over 22 Billion Yen of Shares in December 2022
MT
01/06Tranche Update on Olympus Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 11, 2..
CI
2022Olympus Defers Transfer of Scientific Solutions Business to Bain Capital Amid Delay in ..
MT
2022Olympus Pays GBP66 Million for Acquisition of UK-Based Odin Medical
MT
2022Global Monetary Tightening Grips Japan Stock Market Appetite; Toshiba Shares Plunge 7%
MT
2022Olympus to End American Depositary Receipt Program
MT
2022Olympus Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Two Consecutive Years
AQ
2022Olympus Completes 18 Million Yen Share Issuance Under Restricted Stock Unit Compensatio..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLYMPUS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 898 B 6 775 M 6 775 M
Net income 2023 357 B 2 696 M 2 696 M
Net cash 2023 61 357 M 463 M 463 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,70x
Yield 2023 0,67%
Capitalization 3 033 B 22 890 M 22 890 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 31 557
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart OLYMPUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Olympus Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLYMPUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 406,00 JPY
Average target price 3 585,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasuo Takeuchi Executive Officer
Chikashi Takeda Chief Financial Officer
Katsuyuki Saito Executive Officer, Head-Corporate R&D
Akira Hasegawa Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
André Roggan Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLYMPUS CORPORATION2.30%22 890
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.15%229 557
DANAHER CORPORATION3.16%199 323
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.2.26%91 866
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.45%65 614
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG5.65%59 418