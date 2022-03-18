OM : 31 December 2021 Audited Financial Statements

OM HOLDINGS LIMITED
(ARBN 081 028 337)
(Malaysian Registration No. 202002000012 (995782-P))
Incorporated in Bermuda
No. of Pages Lodged: 1 - Covering page
89 - Audited Financial Statements - 31 December 2021
18 March 2022
ASX Market Announcements ASX Limited
4th Floor
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Pursuant to the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rule 4.5, please find attached the audited Financial Statements and Reports for the year ended 31 December 2021.
The 2021 Annual Report (including the Financial Statements and Reports) are expected to be dispatched to Shareholders who have requested a copy by Friday, 29 April 2022.
Yours faithfully
OM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Heng Siow Kwee/Julie Wolseley
Joint Company Secretary
Singapore Office:
1
10 Eunos Road 8, #09-03A
Malaysian Registered Office:
Singapore Post Centre, Singapore 408600
Unit 30-01, Level 30, Tower A
Tel: 65-6346 5515 Fax: 65-6342 2242
Vertical Business Suite Avenue 3
Email address: om@ommaterials.com
Bangsar South, No.8, Jalan Kerinchi
Website: www.omholdingsltd.com
59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASX Code: OMH | Bursa Code: OMH (5298)
