OM : 31 December 2021 Audited Financial Statements

For personal use only

No. of Pages Lodged: 1 - Covering page

89 - Audited Financial Statements - 31 December 2021

18 March 2022

ASX Market Announcements ASX Limited

4th Floor

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Pursuant to the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rule 4.5, please find attached the audited Financial Statements and Reports for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The 2021 Annual Report (including the Financial Statements and Reports) are expected to be dispatched to Shareholders who have requested a copy by Friday, 29 April 2022.

Yours faithfully

OM HOLDINGS LIMITED

Heng Siow Kwee/Julie Wolseley

Joint Company Secretary