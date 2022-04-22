OM : Notice of Annual General Meeting & Explanatory Statement

OM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ARBN 081 028 337)

(Malaysian Registration No. 202002000012 (995782-P))

Incorporated in Bermuda

No. of Pages Lodged: 14

22 April 2022

ASX Market Announcements ASX Limited

4th Floor

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING & EXPLANATORY STATEMENT

Please find attached the Company's 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Statement convening the meeting to be held at Quest Kings Park, Level 1, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia on Friday, 20 May 2022 commencing at 10.00am (Perth WST/ Malaysia MYT).

Yours faithfully

OM HOLDINGS LIMITED

Heng Siow Kwee/Julie Wolseley Joint Company Secretary

Further enquiries please contact: Ms Jenny Voon/ Ms Ng Ruiqi

T: +65 6346 5515

E: investor.relations@ommaterials.com

This ASX announcement was authorised for release by the Board of OM Holdings Limited.

Singapore Office:

10 Eunos Road 8, #09-03A

Singapore Post Centre, Singapore 408600 Tel: 65-6346 5515 Fax: 65-6342 2242 Email address:om@ommaterials.comWebsite:www.omholdingsltd.com

Unit 30-01, Level 30, Tower A Vertical Business Suite Avenue 3 Bangsar South, No.8, Jalan Kerinchi

ASX Code: OMH | Bursa Code: OMH (5298)Malaysian Registered Office:

59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

1

OM HOLDINGS LIMITED

ARBN 081 028 337

Malaysian Registration No. 202002000012

(Incorporated in Bermuda)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT

AND

PROXY FORM

Date of Meeting Friday, 20 May 2022

Time of Meeting 10.00am, (Perth WST/ Malaysia MYT)

Place of Meeting

Quest Kings Park, Level 1, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

All resolutions to be considered at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be decided by a poll to be conducted at the AGM.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to lodge their completed Proxy Forms in accordance with the instructions in this Notice of AGM.

THIS NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXPLANATORY STATEMENT SHOULD BE READ IN ITS ENTIRETY. IF SHAREHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO HOW THEY SHOULD VOTE, THEY SHOULD SEEK ADVICE FROM THEIR PROFESSIONAL ADVISORS WITHOUT DELAY.

OM HOLDINGS LIMITED

ARBN 081 028 337

Malaysian Registration No. 202002000012

(Incorporated in Bermuda)

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Shareholders of OM Holdings Limited ARBN 081 028 337, Malaysian Registration No. 202002000012 ("OMH" or the "Company") will be held at Quest Kings Park, Level 1, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia on Friday, 20 May 2022 commencing at 10.00am (Perth WST, Malaysia MYT) ("Meeting"), for the purpose of transacting the following business.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS:

An explanatory statement containing information in relation to the following Resolutions accompanies this Notice ("Explanatory Statement").

RESOLUTION 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS

To consider and, if thought fit to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That the Company receive and consider the following documents:

(a) the statement of financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2021;

(b) the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its controlled entities as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021; and

(c) the reports of the Directors and the report of the auditor of the Company ("Auditor") on the financial statements of the Company and on the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its controlled entities."

RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF MR TAN PENG CHIN AS A DIRECTOR

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, in accordance with Bye-law 88 and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, Mr Tan Peng Chin retires and, being eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a Director."

RESOLUTION 3 - RE-ELECTION OF MS JULIE ANNE WOLSELEY AS A DIRECTOR

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, in accordance with Bye-law 88 and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, Ms Julie Anne Wolseley retires and, being eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a Director."

RESOLUTION 4 - RE-ELECTION OF DATO' ABDUL HAMID BIN SH MOHAMED AS A DIRECTOR

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, in accordance with Bye-law 87(2) and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, Dato' Abdul Hamid Bin Sh Mohamed retires and, being eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a Director."

RESOLUTION 5 - RE-ELECTION OF MS TAN MING-LI AS A DIRECTOR

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, in accordance with Bye-law 87(2) and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, Ms Tan Ming-li retires and, being eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a Director."

RESOLUTION 6 - APPROVAL OF RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, in accordance with Bye-laws 155 and 157, Shareholders re-appoint Foo Kon Tan LLP as Auditor with a remuneration to be determined by the Directors."

ITEMS OF OTHER BUSINESS:

To deal with any other business which may be brought forward at the Meeting in accordance with the Bye-laws or the Companies Act.

VOTING GUIDE

Shareholders may refer to the voting procedures detailed below provided by the Company's respective share registry on the lodgement of Proxy Forms and submission of votes.

Definitions

Certain abbreviations and other defined terms are used throughout this Notice and in the Explanatory Statement which accompanies this Notice. Defined terms are generally identifiable by the use of an upper case first letter. Details of the definitions and abbreviations are set out in the Glossary to the Explanatory Statement.

By order of the Board

Heng Siow Kwee/Julie Wolseley JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY Dated: 15 April 2022

NOTES