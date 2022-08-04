Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Oma Säästöpankki Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMASP   FI4000306733

OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ

(OMASP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-08-03 am EDT
20.75 EUR   -1.66%
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions - Jaana Sandström

08/04/2022 | 03:01am EDT
OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 4 AUGUST 2022 10.00 A.M. EET, MANAGER’S TRANSACTION


Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager´s TransactionsJaana Sandström

Person subject to the notification requirements:

Name: Jaana Sandström
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy Member

Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc
LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18_20220803134235_3
Transaction date: 2022-08-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306733

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 21.10 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 21.10 EUR


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Further enquiries:
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to 160,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


Financials
Sales 2022 144 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 623 M 631 M 631 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Oma Säästöpankki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,75 €
Average target price 23,00 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pasi Petteri Sydänlammi Chief Executive Officer
Sarianna Liiri Development Manager
Jarmo Tapio Salmi Chairman
Jyrki Veli Matti Mäkynen Vice Chairman
Aila Tuulikki Hemminki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ21.35%631
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%329 712
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.74%265 484
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%218 699
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.63%162 646
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 871