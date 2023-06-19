Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Oma Säästöpankki Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMASP   FI4000306733

OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ

(OMASP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:29:30 2023-06-19 am EDT
19.57 EUR   -0.76%
08:01aOma Savings Bank Plc : Manager´s Transactions – Aila Hemminki
GL
08:00aOma Savings Bank Plc : Manager´s Transactions – Aila Hemminki
AQ
03:01aOma Savings Bank Plc : Manager´s Transactions – Jaana Sandström
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager´s Transactions – Aila Hemminki

06/19/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 19 JUNE 2023 15.00 P.M. EET, MANAGER’S TRANSACTION


Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager´s TransactionsAila Hemminki

Person subject to the notification requirements:

Name: Aila Hemminki
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy Member

Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc
LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18_20230619133751_2
Transaction date: 2023-06-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306733

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(2): Volume: 20 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(3): Volume: 112 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(4): Volume: 22 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(5): Volume: 72 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(6): Volume: 33 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(7): Volume: 34 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(8): Volume: 19 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(9): Volume: 24 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(10): Volume: 179 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(11): Volume: 193 Unit price: 19.42 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(11): Volume: 710 Volume weighted average price: 19.42 EUR


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Further enquiries:
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 665 92

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 450 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


All news about OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ
08:01aOma Savings Bank Plc : Manager´s Transactions – Aila Hemminki
GL
08:00aOma Savings Bank Plc : Manager´s Transactions – Aila Hemminki
AQ
03:01aOma Savings Bank Plc : Manager´s Transactions – Jaana Sandström
GL
03:00aOma Savings Bank Plc : Manager´s Transactions – Jaana Sandström
AQ
05/31Sweden's Handelsbanken to sell Finnish businesses for $1.4 bln
RE
05/31Inside Information : Oma Savings Bank Plc has agreed to acquire Handelsbanken's SME enterp..
GL
05/31Oma Säästöpankki Oyj (HLSE:OMASP), S-Pankki Oyj and Fennia Li..
CI
05/02Oma Savings Bank Plc's Interim Repor : Best quarter in history – Comparable profit b..
GL
05/02Oma Säästöpankki Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/12Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a EUR 250 million covered bond in a tap issue
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 222 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2023 81,4 M 88,9 M 88,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,92x
Yield 2023 2,79%
Capitalization 654 M 715 M 715 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 371
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Oma Säästöpankki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,72 €
Average target price 26,00 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pasi Petteri Sydänlammi Chief Executive Officer
Sarianna Liiri Development Manager
Jarmo Tapio Salmi Chairman
Pasi Turtio Deputy CEO & Customer operations Director
Jyrki Veli Matti Mäkynen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ5.91%715
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.83%418 647
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.87%232 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.73%231 386
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%164 350
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.16%158 269
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer