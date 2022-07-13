OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 JULY 2022 16:30 P.M., CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITOR





Oma Savings Bank Plc: Responsible auditor appointed by the firm of authorised public accountants is changing

KPMG Oy Ab, the firm of authorised public accountants acting as the auditor of Oma Savings Bank Plc, has appointed APA Tuomas Ilveskoski as responsible auditor when APA Fredrik Westerholm will transfer to another employer. The change is effective immediately.





OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.