Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Oma Säästöpankki Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMASP   FI4000306733

OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ

(OMASP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  09:43 2022-07-13 am EDT
21.30 EUR   -3.62%
09:31aOMA SAVINGS BANK PLC : Responsible auditor appointed by the firm of authorised public accountants is changing
GL
09:30aOMA SAVINGS BANK PLC : Responsible auditor appointed by the firm of authorised public accountants is changing
AQ
07/05OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC : Manager's Transactions - Jaana Sandström
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oma Savings Bank Plc: Responsible auditor appointed by the firm of authorised public accountants is changing

07/13/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 JULY 2022 16:30 P.M., CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITOR


Oma Savings Bank Plc: Responsible auditor appointed by the firm of authorised public accountants is changing

KPMG Oy Ab, the firm of authorised public accountants acting as the auditor of Oma Savings Bank Plc, has appointed APA Tuomas Ilveskoski as responsible auditor when APA Fredrik Westerholm will transfer to another employer. The change is effective immediately.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


All news about OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ
09:31aOMA SAVINGS BANK PLC : Responsible auditor appointed by the firm of authorised public acco..
GL
09:30aOMA SAVINGS BANK PLC : Responsible auditor appointed by the firm of authorised public acco..
AQ
07/05OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC : Manager's Transactions - Jaana Sandström
GL
07/05OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC : Manager's Transactions - Jaana Sandström
AQ
06/30Oma Savings Bank Plc's composition of Shareholders' Nomination Committee
GL
06/30Oma Savings Bank Plc's composition of Shareholders' Nomination Committee
AQ
06/29Changes in Oma Savings Bank Plc's Group structure as of 29 June 2022
GL
06/29Changes in Oma Savings Bank Plc's Group structure as of 29 June 2022
AQ
06/17Finland's Oma Savings Bank Expects Liedon Merger to Complete in November
MT
06/17Oma Savings Bank Plc's merger negotiations with Liedon Savings Bank are proceeding - es..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 146 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2022 58,1 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 663 M 668 M 668 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Oma Säästöpankki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,10 €
Average target price 23,00 €
Spread / Average Target 4,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pasi Petteri Sydänlammi Chief Executive Officer
Sarianna Liiri Development Manager
Jarmo Tapio Salmi Chairman
Jyrki Veli Matti Mäkynen Vice Chairman
Aila Tuulikki Hemminki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ29.24%668
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.73%331 799
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.29%252 664
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-4.09%227 475
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.19%165 012
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.07%150 098