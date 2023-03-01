OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 MARCH 2023 AT 8:00 AM. EET, TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL





Oma Savings Bank Plc: The acquisition of Liedon Savings Bank's business has been completed as planned - change in the number of shares and votes

The acquisition of the banking business of Liedon Savings Bank has been completed as planned on 28 February 2023. The total number of shares and votes in Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) is 33,275,237 as of 1 March 2023. Following the completion of the paid share issue to Liedon Savings Bank, the number of shares and votes of the Company has increased by 3,125,049. The share issue has no impact on the Company’s share capital. The arrangement will increase the Company's equity accumulation by approximately EUR 65 million.

Oma Savings Bank Plc







Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CFO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Helena Juutilainen, CLO, tel +358 40 580 6401, helena.juutilainen@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

