    OMASP   FI4000306733

OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ

(OMASP)
11:23:11 2023-02-28 am EST
20.80 EUR   +1.71%
Oma Savings Bank Plc: The acquisition of Liedon Savings Bank's business has been completed as planned - change in the number of shares and votes

03/01/2023 | 01:01am EST
OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 MARCH 2023 AT 8:00 AM. EET, TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL


Oma Savings Bank Plc: The acquisition of Liedon Savings Bank's business has been completed as planned - change in the number of shares and votes

The acquisition of the banking business of Liedon Savings Bank has been completed as planned on 28 February 2023. The total number of shares and votes in Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) is 33,275,237 as of 1 March 2023. Following the completion of the paid share issue to Liedon Savings Bank, the number of shares and votes of the Company has increased by 3,125,049. The share issue has no impact on the Company’s share capital. The arrangement will increase the Company's equity accumulation by approximately EUR 65 million.

Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Pasi Sydänlammi, CFO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi
Helena Juutilainen, CLO, tel +358 40 580 6401, helena.juutilainen@omasp.fi
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 450 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


Financials
Sales 2022 145 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 624 M 663 M 663 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 295
Free-Float 19,8%
Managers and Directors
Pasi Petteri Sydänlammi Chief Executive Officer
Sarianna Liiri Development Manager
Jarmo Tapio Salmi Chairman
Pasi Turtio Deputy CEO & Customer operations Director
Jyrki Veli Matti Mäkynen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ11.71%663
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.09%418 427
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.74%210 284
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%177 477
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.82%156 347