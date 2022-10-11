Advanced search
    OMASP   FI4000306733

OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ

(OMASP)
2022-10-11
17.74 EUR   +1.03%
Oma Savings Bank Plc: The transfer of Liedon Savings Bank to Oma Savings Bank will take place in accordance with the acquisition plan

10/11/2022 | 10:16am EDT
OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 OCTOBER 2022 AT 17.15 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF EXCHANGE


Oma Savings Bank Plc: The transfer of Liedon Savings Bank to Oma Savings Bank will take place in accordance with the acquisition plan

On 22 September 2022, Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) informed that the Board of Directors of the Company and the governing body of Liedon Savings Bank decided to implement the transfer of Liedon Savings Bank in accordance with the acquisition plan. The date of the appearance of the creditors of Liedon Savings Bank was 7 October 2022. According to the notice received from PRH (Finnish Patent and Registration Office) today, 11 October 2022, no one has objected the transfer.

The transfer of the business will be implemented on 28 February 2023.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi
Helena Juutilainen, CLO, tel +358 40 580 6401, helena.juutilainen@omasp.fi
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to 160,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


