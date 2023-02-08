Advanced search
    OMASP   FI4000306733

OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ

(OMASP)
09:53:59 2023-02-08
20.55 EUR   +0.49%
09:46aOma Savings Bank Plc issues EUR 350 million covered bond as part of bond program
GL
09:46aOma Savings Bank Plc issues EUR 350 million covered bond as part of bond program
GL
02/06Oma Savings Bank Plc's Financial Statements Release 1 January – 31 December 2022 : Profitable growth continues - comparable profit before taxes increased by 43% for the 2022 financial year
GL
Oma Savings Bank Plc issues EUR 350 million covered bond as part of bond program

02/08/2023 | 09:46am EST
OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 16.45 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE


Oma Savings Bank Plc issues EUR 350 million covered bond as part of bond program

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF THE NEW NOTES, THE TENDER OFFER OR THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oma Savings Bank Plc (“OmaSp” or the “Company”) issues a covered bond of EUR 350 million. The bond has a maturity date of 15 June 2028 and the loan is with and is paid an annual interest rate of 3.125%. The covered bond’s ISIN code is FI4000549035.

The issue of the bond will take place under Company's EUR 3 billion bond program. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has approved the update of the prospectus for the Company's bond program on 6 February 2022. The final terms of the loan to be issued are available in English on the Company's website https://www.omasp.com/investors estimated at 15 February 2023.

OmaSp will apply for admission of the covered bond to public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange.

The Joint Lead Managers of the issue are Danske Bank A/S, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) and Swedbank. Borenius Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Lisätiedot:
Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO tel. +358 45 6575506
Sarianna Liiri, CFO tel. +358 40 835 6712

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 350 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 37 branch offices and digital service channels to over 160,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
