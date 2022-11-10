Advanced search
    OMASP   FI4000306733

OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ

(OMASP)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  08:41 2022-11-10 am EST
20.30 EUR   +1.50%
Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a EUR 250 million covered bond in a tap issue

11/10/2022 | 08:41am EST
OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 15:40 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE


Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a EUR 250 million covered bond in a tap issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UK, UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF THE NEW NOTES, THE TENDER OFFER OR THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oma Savings Bank Plc (”OmaSp” or “Company”) issues a EUR 250 million covered bond in a tap issue. The covered bond will be issued with same terms as the covered bond issued by OmaSp on 6 May 2022 and maturing on 18 December 2026. The loan to be issued now will be combined with the loan on 6 May 2022, after which they will form a single covered bond. The covered bond ISIN code is FI4000522974.

The loan will be issued under OmaSp's EUR 3,000,000,000 bond program. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has approved the supplements to the base prospectus of Oma Savings Bank’s bond on 2 September 2022 (“Supplement 1”),14 September 2022 (“Supplement 2”) and 4 November 2022 (“Täydennysasiakirja numero 3”). The Supplement documents are available on the company's website at https://www.omasp.com/investors. The final terms for the increase of the loan to be issued are available in English on the Company's website estimated at 16 November 2022.

OmaSp will apply for admission of the covered bond to public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange.

The Joint Lead Managers of the issue are Danske Bank A/S, Erste Group Bank AG and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg. Borenius Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel. +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi
Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. 358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

Oma Savings Bank in short
OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 36 branch offices and digital service channels to 160,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


