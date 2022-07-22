OMAI GOLD MINES : FORMERLY ANCONIA RESOURCES CORP.) MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 07/22/2022 | 11:54am EDT Send by mail :

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. (FORMERLY ANCONIA RESOURCES CORP.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 Omai Gold Mines Corp. (an exploration-stage company) Management Discussion & Analysis for the six months and three months ended June 30, 2021 Introduction This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), dated August 30, 2021, provides a review of the financial position and the results of operations of Omai Gold Mines Corp. (the "Corporation", "Omai" or the "Company") and constitutes management review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the six months and three months ended June 30, 2021. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The review is provided to enable the reader to assess the significant changes in the financial condition of the Company as at and for the period ended June 30, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2021 and the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 together with the notes thereto. The Company's financial statements and the financial information reported in this MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All amounts presented are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Information contained herein is presented as of August 30, 2021, unless otherwise indicated. For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Omai's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. Highlights During Q2 2021 and up to the date of this MD&A, the Company: Completed the initial 5,000 metre drill program and commenced a Phase 2 program. A total of eight holes tested at depth below and adjacent to the past producing Wenot pit, where approximately 1.4 million ounces averaging 1.5 grams of gold per tonne ("g/t Au") was mined prior to mining operations ceasing in 2005. A ninth hole is underway. High grade mineralization was encountered in all of the completed holes, with most intersecting multiple mineralized shear zones within the broad 200 to 350 meter wide Wenot shear corridor that extends along the full 1.7 kilometer axis of the Wenot pit. The first drill will continue to test the gaps along strike at depth and adjacent to the Wenot pit, with the goal of expanding a potential resource. The Company aims to deliver a NI 43-101 resource prior to year end. After quarter end, a second drill was brought on site to commence the Phase 2 drill program that will include the testing of a number of exploration targets near the past producing pits.

Completed a non-brokered private placement of CAD$5 million

non-brokered private placement of CAD$5 million Strengthened the on-site exploration team Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward- looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement. The following table outlines certain significant forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A and provides the material assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. - 1 - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (an exploration-stage company) Management Discussion & Analysis for the six months and three months ended June 30, 2021 Forward-looking Assumptions Risk factors statements Potential of the Financing should be available for future Precious metals price volatility; Company's properties to exploration of the Company's uncertainties involved in interpreting contain economic properties; the actual results of the geological data and confirming title to deposits of precious and Company's exploration activities will be acquired exploration and evaluation base metals. favorable; operating and exploration assets; the possibility that future costs will not exceed the Company's exploration results will not be consistent expectations; the Company will be able with the Company's expectations; to retain and attract skilled staff; all availability of financing for and actual requisite regulatory and governmental results of the Company's exploration approvals for exploration projects and activities; increases in costs; other operations will be received on a environmental compliance and changes timely basis upon terms acceptable to in environmental and other local the Company, and applicable political legislation and regulation; interest rate and economic conditions are favorable and exchange rate fluctuations; changes to the Company; the price of precious in economic and political conditions; the and base metals and applicable Company's ability to retain and attract interest and exchange rates will be skilled staff; risks to title; mineral tenure favorable to the Company; no title and availability of permits. disputes exist with respect to the Company's exploration and evaluation assets. The Company's ability to The operating and exploration activities Changes in debt and equity markets; meet its working capital of the Company for the twelve-month timing and availability of external needs at the current level period ending June 30, 2022 and financing on acceptable terms; changes for the twelve-month beyond, and the costs associated in the operations currently planned for period ending June 30, therewith, will be dependent on raising the next twelve months; increases in 2022. The Company sufficient additional capital consistent costs; environmental compliance and expects to incur further with the Company's current changes in environmental and other local losses in the expectations. legislation and regulation; interest rate development of its and exchange rate fluctuations; changes business. in economic conditions. The Company's ability to The exploration activities of the Changes in debt and equity markets; carry out anticipated Company for the next twelve months timing and availability of external exploration on its ending June 30, 2022, and the costs financing on acceptable terms; increases exploration and associated therewith, will be consistent in costs; changes in the operations evaluation assets. with the Company's current currently planned for the next twelve expectations. months; environmental compliance and changes in environmental and other local legislation and regulation; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic conditions; receipt of applicable permits, ability to access the property, ability to secure the necessary personnel and support services to complete the planned programs. - 2 - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (an exploration-stage company) Management Discussion & Analysis for the six months and three months ended June 30, 2021 Management's outlook Financing will be available for the Precious metals price volatility; changes regarding future trends, Company's exploration and operating in debt and equity markets; interest rate including the future price activities; the price of precious and and exchange rate fluctuations; changes of precious metals and base metals will be favorable to the in economic and political conditions; availability of future Company. availability of financing. financing. The Company will The Company will focus its budget on Management may change its plans continue to focus its the exploration work program at the based on future exploration results. exploration efforts on Omai Gold Mine. Political or social factors may make it existing targets located difficult or unfeasible to continue to at the Omai Gold Mine in explore the Omai Gold Mine property. Guyana. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Please also make reference to those risk factors referenced in the "Risks Factors" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward- looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Background The company originally was incorporated under the Ontario Business Corporation Act ("OBCA") on March 22, 1962, as Citadel Gold Mines Inc. On June 15, 2011, Anconia Resources Corp. ("Anconia") completed a reverse takeover transaction pursuant to which Anconia (then Citadel) acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of 2215107 Ontario Inc., a private Ontario company (incorporated under the OBCA on August 18, 2009) with an interest in a mineral property in Nunavut. In fiscal 2019, the Board of Directors and Management of Anconia decided, in light of the proposed transaction with Avalon Investment Holdings Ltd. ("Avalon"), the Company will no longer seek financing to explore the Nunavut property and it was written off. On September 2, 2014, the Company acquired an exploration project in the Kirkland Lake area of Ontario, Canada known as the Grenfell property. On October 10, 2019, Anconia and Avalon announced that they have entered into a definitive acquisition agreement dated October 9, 2019 (the "RTO"), in respect of a proposed transaction (the "Transaction"), whereby Anconia agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Avalon, by way of three-cornered amalgamation, share exchange or such other form of business combination as the parties determine. The entity that would result from the completion of the Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer"), will continue to carry on base and precious metals exploration and development, focused primarily on the exploration of Avalon's Omai Gold Mine project in Guyana. Avalon is a Barbados corporation incorporated on February 22, 2018, based in Christ Church, Barbados, with a wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Avalon Gold Exploration Inc. ("AGE"). On October 1, 2020, the Company completed the RTO with Avalon, pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Avalon. On closing of the transaction, the Company changed its name to Omai Gold Mines Corp. ("Omai") and completed a consolidation of Anconia's shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for each 15 pre-consolidation common shares. - 3 - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (an exploration-stage company) Management Discussion & Analysis for the six months and three months ended June 30, 2021 Changes in Management and Board of Directors After completion of the RTO, and to advance the Omai project in Guyana, the Company changed its CEO, introduced an independent Chairperson and added three additional independent directors with solid technical experience, capital markets experience, and a commitment to governance best practices. Subsequent to the June 2021 quarter end, Mario Stifano resigned as CEO. Elaine Ellingham was appointed interim CEO and the Company commenced a search for a permanent CEO. Additionally, Dennis LaPoint is no longer with the Company as VP Exploration. Also subsequent to the June 2021 quarter, John Ross replaced Harvey McKenzie as CFO. The Company will continue to review and adjust its management team to better meet the objective of advancing its exploration projects. Exploration and Evaluation Projects Omai Project On April 26, 2019, the Guyana Geology & Mines Commission ("GGMC") issued Prospecting Licence (PL #01/2019) to Avalon Gold Exploration Inc. ("AGE") for the exclusive right of occupation and exploration for gold, precious minerals and precious stones, on 4,590 acres of licenced area (the "Omai PL"), including the site of the past- producing Omai Gold Mine, Potaro Mining District, Guyana. AGE has the sole right to a 100% interest and to prospect on the Prospecting Licence which expires on April 25, 2022 and can be renewed for a further two-year period. AGE has agreed to pay the GGMC annual rental fees of US$1 million during the 1st year (paid), US$1 million during the 2nd year (paid) and a further US$2 million which is due on October 1st, 2021. In addition to these annual rental fees, the agreement provides for an exclusive right to use certain existing infrastructure at the Omai Gold Mine for any future mining operations, subject to entering into specific lease agreements. The Company recently became aware that there were legacy mining permits overlapping the southwest portion of the Company's Omai PL. These mining permits were granted in 2013 and 2014, and although applications for cancellation were filed, they were never formally cancelled. The Company has located the last representatives of the corporation that owned the permits and has secured all rights to the permits for a nominal amount of $1. There are no other known rights infringing on the rights the Company holds on the Omai PL. In addition, AGE holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in a prospecting licence known as "Kaburi South", covering approximately 5,235 acres, located adjacent to Troy Resources Limited's Karouni mine in Guyana. Exploration Activity The Company has increased its exploration and operational activities on the Omai property, starting early in 2021. In late 2020, the Company completed construction on a modern exploration camp capable of housing up to 60 workers. The camp includes exploration offices and a large facility for core logging, sampling and storage. The Company also retained full-time security for the camp. During Q1, the Company commenced re-logging and re-sampling of 6000 metres of drill core that was drilled in 2012 and recovered and remediated in 2020. The core had been stored in a secure government facility since previous exploration ceased in 2012. Assay results from the first two of these 2012 holes, 12WED11 and 12WED13, were reported on December 15, 2020. These holes indicate that high-grade mineralization extends below the Wenot Pit and that there is potential for additional gold mineralization in dikes within the sedimentary sequence that lie on the southern flank of the Wenot shear system. Highlights from the sampling of these two holes are as follows: Hole 12WED11 intersected intervals such as 20.6 meters of 3.55 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) from 460 to 480.6 meters, including 4.5 meters of 8.02 g/t Au, and 10.5 meters of 3.93 g/t Au. Visible gold was encountered in this hole. The highest assay values include 29.19 g/t Au over 1 meter from 460 to 461 meters. Hole 12WED13 intersected 4.5 meters of 2.93 g/t Au from 54 to 58.5 meters to the south of the Wenot Pit in dikes within the sedimentary sequence. The results in hole 12WED11 extend gold mineralization at least 150 meters below the bottom of the Wenot Pit and mineralization remains robust at this depth with no indication of decreasing. - 4 -

