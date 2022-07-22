OMAI GOLD MINES : FORMERLY ANCONIA RESOURCES CORP.) MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. (FORMERLY ANCONIA RESOURCES CORP.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (an exploration-stage company) Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 Introduction This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), dated May 2, 2021, provides a review of the financial position and the results of operations of Omai Gold Mines Corp. (the "Corporation", "Omai" or the "Company") and constitutes management review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the year ended December 31, 2020. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The review is provided to enable the reader to assess the significant changes in the financial condition of the Company as at and for the year ended December 31, 2020. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 together with the notes thereto. The Company's financial statements and the financial information reported in this MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All amounts presented are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Information contained herein is presented as of May 2, 2021, unless otherwise indicated. For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Omai's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward- looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement. The following table outlines certain significant forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A and provides the material assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. - 1 -

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (an exploration-stage company) Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 Forward-looking Assumptions Risk factors statements Potential of the Financing should be available for future Precious metals price volatility; Company's properties to exploration of the Company's uncertainties involved in interpreting contain economic properties; the actual results of the geological data and confirming title to deposits of precious and Company's exploration activities will be acquired exploration and evaluation base metals. favorable; operating and exploration assets; the possibility that future costs will not exceed the Company's exploration results will not be consistent expectations; the Company will be able with the Company's expectations; to retain and attract skilled staff; all availability of financing for and actual requisite regulatory and governmental results of the Company's exploration approvals for exploration projects and activities; increases in costs; other operations will be received on a environmental compliance and changes timely basis upon terms acceptable to in environmental and other local the Company, and applicable political legislation and regulation; interest rate and economic conditions are favorable and exchange rate fluctuations; changes to the Company; the price of precious in economic and political conditions; the and base metals and applicable Company's ability to retain and attract interest and exchange rates will be skilled staff; risks to title; mineral tenure favorable to the Company; no title and availability of permits. disputes exist with respect to the Company's exploration and evaluation assets. The Company's ability to The operating and exploration activities Changes in debt and equity markets; meet its working capital of the Company for the twelve-month timing and availability of external needs at the current level period ending December 31, 2021 and financing on acceptable terms; changes for the twelve-month beyond, and the costs associated in the operations currently planned for period ending December therewith, will be dependent on raising the next twelve months; increases in 31, 2021. The Company sufficient additional capital consistent costs; environmental compliance and expects to incur further with the Company's current changes in environmental and other local losses in the expectations. legislation and regulation; interest rate development of its and exchange rate fluctuations; changes business. in economic conditions. The Company's ability to The exploration activities of the Changes in debt and equity markets; carry out anticipated Company for the next twelve months timing and availability of external exploration on its ending December 31, 2021, and the financing on acceptable terms; increases exploration and costs associated therewith, will be in costs; changes in the operations evaluation assets. consistent with the Company's current currently planned for the next twelve expectations. months; environmental compliance and changes in environmental and other local legislation and regulation; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic conditions; receipt of applicable permits, ability to access the property, ability to secure the necessary personnel and support services to complete the planned programs. - 2 -

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (an exploration-stage company) Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 Management's outlook Financing will be available for the Precious metals price volatility; changes regarding future trends, Company's exploration and operating in debt and equity markets; interest rate including the future price activities; the price of precious and and exchange rate fluctuations; changes of precious metals and base metals will be favorable to the in economic and political conditions; availability of future Company. availability of financing. financing. The Company will The Company will focus its budget on Management may change its plans continue to focus its the exploration work program at the based on future exploration results. exploration efforts on Omai Gold Mine. Political or social factors may make it existing targets located difficult or unfeasible to continue to at the Omai Gold Mine in explore the Omai Gold Mine property. Guyana. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Please also make reference to those risk factors referenced in the "Risks Factors" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward- looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. - 3 -