Omai Gold Mines : Change of Auditor Notice

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP.

CHANGE OF AUDITOR NOTICE

(Pursuant to Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102Continuous Disclosure Obligations)

TO: Clearhouse LLP AND TO: Ernst & Young LLP AND TO: Ontario Securities Commission British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission Quebec Securities Commission

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (the "Company") gives the following notice in accordance with Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") that:

at the request of the Company, Clearhouse LLP (" Clearhouse ") resigned as auditor of the Company effective February 23, 2021; the Company appointed Ernst & Young LLP (" EY ") as the successor auditor of the Company effective February 23, 2021; Clearhouse has not expressed any reservation or modified opinions in its reports on any of the Company's financial statements relating to the period during which Clearhouse was the Company's auditor; the resignation of Clearhouse and the appointment of EY as auditor of the Company were considered and approved by the Audit Committee and the board of directors of the Company; in the opinion of the Company, there was no "reportable event" as defined in section 4.11(1) of NI

51-102; and the content of this notice has been considered and approved by the Audit Committee and the board of directors of the Company.

DATED at Toronto, Ontario this 23rd day of February, 2021.

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP.

By:

Name: Mario Stifano

Title: Chief Executive Officer