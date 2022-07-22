Omai Gold Mines : Letter from Sucessor Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP Tel: 416 864 1234 Ernst & Young Tower Fax: 416 864 1174 100 Adelaide Street West ey.com/ca Toronto, ON M5H 0B3

British Columbia Securities Commission February 26, 2021 Alberta Securities Commission Ontario Securities Commission Autorité des marchés financiers

Re: Omai Gold Mines Corp.

Change of Auditor Notice dated February 23, 2021

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 (Part 4.11), we have read the above-noted Change of Auditor Notice and confirm our agreement with the information contained in the Notice pertaining to our firm.

Yours sincerely

Chartered Professional Accountants

Licensed Public Accountants

Cc: The Board of Directors, Omai Gold Mines Corp.