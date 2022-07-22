Omai Gold Mines : Letter from Sucessor Auditor

|
Ernst & Young LLP
Tel: 416 864 1234
Ernst & Young Tower
Fax: 416 864 1174
100 Adelaide Street West
ey.com/ca
Toronto, ON M5H 0B3
British Columbia Securities Commission
February 26, 2021
Alberta Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Autorité des marchés financiers
Re: Omai Gold Mines Corp.
Change of Auditor Notice dated February 23, 2021
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 (Part 4.11), we have read the above-noted Change of Auditor Notice and confirm our agreement with the information contained in the Notice pertaining to our firm.
Yours sincerely
Chartered Professional Accountants
Licensed Public Accountants
Cc: The Board of Directors, Omai Gold Mines Corp.