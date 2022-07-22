Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Omai Gold Mines Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMG   CA6820431048

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP.

(OMG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-07-22 am EDT
0.0550 CAD    0.00%
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis for the nine months ended september 30, 2021
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis for the six months ended june 30, 2021
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis for the quarter ended march 31, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omai Gold Mines : Letter from former auditor

07/22/2022 | 11:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 25, 2021

To:

Ontario Securities Commission

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Quebec Securities Commission

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

Re:

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. (the "Company")

Notice of Change of Auditor Pursuant to National Instrument 51‐102 ("NI 51‐102")

We have reviewed the information contained in the Company's Notice of Change of Auditor dated February 23, 2021 (the "Notice"), delivered to us pursuant to section 4.11 of NI 51‐102 and we agree with the statements concerning Clearhouse LLP contained in such Notice. This confirmation is based on our knowledge and information as at the date of this letter.

Yours very truly,

Chartered Professional Accountants

Licensed Public Accountants

Disclaimer

Omai Gold Mines Corp. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 15:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OMAI GOLD MINES CORP.
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis fo..
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis fo..
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis fo..
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis fo..
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Letter from former auditor
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Letter from Sucessor Auditor
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Change of Auditor Notice
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Notice of Change of Corporate Structure
PU
11:44aOMAI GOLD MINES : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIA..
PU
11:34aOMAI GOLD MINES : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF THE AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,25 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 12,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart OMAI GOLD MINES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Omai Gold Mines Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,04 $
Average target price 0,31 $
Spread / Average Target 624%
Managers and Directors
Elaine Ellingham President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Ross Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Renaud Adams Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Allen Ross Brewster Vice President-Operations & Technical Services
Denis A. Clement Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMAI GOLD MINES CORP.-45.00%13
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-7.98%23 911
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-14.56%7 763
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-13.97%5 072
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-11.65%4 718
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-42.36%2 957