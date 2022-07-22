Omai Gold Mines : Letter from former auditor

February 25, 2021

To: Ontario Securities Commission British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission Quebec Securities Commission Dear Sirs/Mesdames: Re: OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. (the "Company") Notice of Change of Auditor Pursuant to National Instrument 51‐102 ("NI 51‐102")

We have reviewed the information contained in the Company's Notice of Change of Auditor dated February 23, 2021 (the "Notice"), delivered to us pursuant to section 4.11 of NI 51‐102 and we agree with the statements concerning Clearhouse LLP contained in such Notice. This confirmation is based on our knowledge and information as at the date of this letter.

Yours very truly,

Chartered Professional Accountants

Licensed Public Accountants