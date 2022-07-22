Omai Gold Mines : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF THE AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION AND CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS For the Year Ended September 30, 2020

Management Discussion & Analysis; for the year ended September 30, 2020
Introduction
This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), dated January 26th, 2021 provides a review of the financial position and the results of operations of Omai Gold Mines Corp. (the "Corporation", "Omai" or the "Company") and constitutes management review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the year ended September 30, 2020. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The review is provided to enable the reader to assess the significant changes in the financial condition of the Company as at and for the year ended September 30, 2020. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 together with the notes thereto. The Company's financial statements and the financial information reported in this MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All amounts presented are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Information contained herein is presented as of January 26th, 2021, unless otherwise indicated.
For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Omai's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or
it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward- looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement. The following table outlines certain significant forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A and provides the material assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.
continuing efforts to raise capital (debt
Company or at all, a decline in asset
or equity, or a combination of both) to
values that could be determined to be
implement planned work programs on
other than temporary, may result in
the Company's projects.
future impairment losses.
Management's outlook
regarding
Financing will be available for the
Precious and base metals price
future trends, including the future
Company's exploration and operating
volatility; changes in debt and equity
price of precious and base metals
activities; the price of precious and base
markets; interest rate and exchange
and availability of future financing.
metals will be favourable to the
rate fluctuations; changes in economic
Company.
and political conditions; availability of
financing.
The Company will continue to focus
New targets that are not discovered will
Management may change its plans
its exploration efforts on existing
not take precedence over existing
based on future exploration results.
targets in Ontario known as the
targets.
Grenfell property located in the
Kirkland lake area.
Sensitivity analysis of
financial
Based on management's knowledge
Changes in debt and equity markets;
instruments.
and experience of the financial markets,
interest rate and exchange rate
the Company has no significant risk as a
fluctuations.
result of a change in the foreign
currency exchange rates or interest
rates.
Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Please also make reference to those risk factors referenced in the "Risks Factors" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward- looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.
Management Discussion & Analysis; for the year ended September 30, 2020
Background
Omai Gold Mines Corp. (formerly Anconia Resources Corp. and formerly Citadel Gold Mines Inc.) was incorporated under the Ontario Business Corporation Act ("OBCA") on March 22, 1962. The fiscal year end of the Company is September 30.
On June 15, 2011 Omai completed a reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to which Anconia (then Citadel) acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Purchased Shares") in the capital of 2215107 Ontario Inc. ("221"), a private Ontario company with an interest in a mineral property in Nunavut (the "Property"), from the shareholders of 221 (the "221 Shareholders"), and completed a private placement financing for gross proceeds of approximately $3,510,100.
221 was incorporated under the OBCA on August 18, 2009 for the purpose of acquiring the Property. The Property was 221's sole material asset.
Concurrently with the closing of the Transaction, Omai: changed its name from Citadel Gold Mines Inc. to Anconia Resources Corp.; consolidated its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"); and completed a private placement of units and flow-through units for gross proceeds of approximately $3,510,100 (the "Financing").
Omai is an exploration and development focused company. The Company currently has one exploration project in Canada. The project is known as the Grenfell property which is located in the Kirkland Lake area
On October 1, 2020, the Company completed a reverse takeover transaction, pursuant to which Omai acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Avalon Investment Holdings Inc. ("Avalon'), a private Barbados corporation with an interest in a mineral property in Guyana, from the shareholders of Avalon. On closing of the transaction, the Company changes its name to Omai Gold Mines Corp.
Exploration and Evaluation Assets
The Company completed the reverse takeover transaction to which Anconia acquired 221, a private Ontario company holding an option to acquire a 100% interest in certain mining claims - the Atlas properties (formerly known as the "ZAC property" and the "Marce property") - located in the Territory of Nunavut. The Atlas properties are located approximately 170 kilometres south of Baker Lake.
During the last 4 years no work of a significant nature was carried out on the Atlas properties.
On June 30, 2019, the Board of Directors and Management decided in light of the recent announcement with regards to the new direction that the Company is pursuing, the Company will no longer seek financing to develop the Nunavut/Atlas project in that this project is no longer considered viable. As a result, the Company has written off this project.
Sault Ste. Marie Property ("SSM 2016")
On July 15, 2016, the Company entered into an option agreement (the "SSM 2016 Agreement") with three individuals (the "Owners") whereby Anconia will have the option to acquire up to a 100% interest in certain claims in the Sault Ste. Marie area (the "SSM 2016 Property"). The Agreement was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on August 15, 2016. On October 24 the Company paid $75,000 of the outstanding amount due by way of a share for debt exchange.
On June 30, 2019, the Board of Directors and Management decided in light of the recent announcement with regards to the new direction that the Company is pursuing, the Company will no longer pursue or develop this property. As a result, the Company has written off this project and all future option payments have been cancelled.
