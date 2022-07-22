Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Omai Gold Mines Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMG   CA6820431048

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP.

(OMG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-07-22 am EDT
0.0550 CAD    0.00%
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis for the nine months ended september 30, 2021
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis for the six months ended june 30, 2021
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis for the quarter ended march 31, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omai Gold Mines : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION AND CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three and nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

07/22/2022 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Anconia Resources Corp.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

POSITION AND CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three and nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

This MD&A is dated July 28, 2020

Anconia Resources Corp. (an exploration stage Company)

Management Discussion & Analysis; for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020

Introduction

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), dated July 28, 2020 provides a review of the financial position and the results of operations of Anconia Resources Corp. (the "Corporation", "Anconia" or the "Company") and constitutes management review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The review is provided to enable the reader to assess the significant changes in the financial condition of the Company as at and for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, and the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 together with the notes thereto. The Company's financial statements and the financial information reported in this MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All amounts presented are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Information contained herein is presented as of July 28, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.

For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Anconia's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward- looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement. The following table outlines certain significant forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A and provides the material assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

pg. 2

Anconia Resources Corp. (an exploration stage Company)

Management Discussion & Analysis; for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020

Forward-looking

Assumptions

Risk factors

statements

Potential

of

the Company's

Financing should be available for future

Precious and base metals price

properties

to

contain

economic

exploration

of

the

Company's

volatility;

uncertainties

involved in

deposits of precious and base

properties; the actual results of the

interpreting

geological

data

and

metals.

Company's exploration activities will be

confirming

title

to

acquired

favourable;

operating and

exploration

exploration and evaluation assets; the

costs will not exceed the Company's

possibility

that

future

exploration

expectations; the Company will be able

results will not be consistent with the

to retain and attract skilled staff; all

Company's expectations; availability of

requisite regulatory

and governmental

financing for and actual results of the

approvals for exploration projects and

Company's

exploration

activities;

other operations will be received on a

increases

in

costs;

environmental

timely basis upon terms acceptable to

compliance

and

changes

in

the Company, and applicable political

environmental

and

other

local

and economic conditions are favourable

legislation and regulation; interest rate

to the Company; the price of precious

and

exchange

rate

fluctuations;

and base metals and applicable interest

changes in economic and political

and exchange rates will be favourable to

conditions; the Company's ability to

the Company; no title disputes exist with

retain and attract skilled staff;

respect to the Company's exploration

availability of permits.

and evaluation assets.

The Company's ability to meet its

The operating and exploration activities

Changes in debt and equity markets;

working capital needs at the current

of the Company for the twelve-month

timing and availability of external

level for the twelve-month period

period ending June 30, 2021 and

financing

on

acceptable

terms;

ending June 30,2021. The Company

beyond, and the costs associated

changes in the operations currently

expects to incur further losses in the

therewith, will be dependent on raising

planned for the next twelve months;

development of its business.

sufficient additional capital consistent

increases

in

costs;

environmental

with

the

Company's

current

compliance

and

changes

in

expectations. This is also augmented by

environmental

and

other

local

the RTO in progress.

legislation and regulation; interest rate

and

exchange

rate

fluctuations;

changes in economic conditions.

The Company's ability to carry out

The exploration activities of the

Changes in debt and equity markets;

anticipated

exploration

on its

Company for the next twelve months

timing and availability of external

exploration and evaluation assets.

ending June 30, 2021, and the costs

financing

on

acceptable

terms;

associated therewith, will be consistent

increases in costs; changes in the

with

the

Company's

current

operations currently planned for the

expectations as it relates to the RTO

next

twelve months;

environmental

being contemplated

compliance

and

changes

in

environmental

and

other

local

legislation and regulation; interest rate

and

exchange

rate

fluctuations;

changes

in

economic

conditions;

receipt of applicable permits.

Asset values for the three months

Management believes that no further

If the Company does not obtain equity

ended June 30, 2020.

write-down is required for its exploration

or debt financing (or a combination of

and

evaluation assets resulting from

both)

on

terms

favourable

to

the

pg. 3

Anconia Resources Corp. (an exploration stage Company)

Management Discussion & Analysis; for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020

continuing efforts to raise capital (debt

Company or at all, a decline in asset

or equity, or a combination of both) to

values that could be determined to be

implement planned work programmes

other than temporary, may result in

on the Company's projects.

future impairment losses.

Management's outlook regarding

Financing will be available for the

Precious and base metals price

future trends, including the future

Company's exploration and operating

volatility; changes in debt and equity

price of precious and base metals

activities; the price of precious and base

markets; interest rate and exchange

and availability of future financing.

metals will be favourable to the

rate fluctuations; changes in economic

Company.

and political conditions; availability of

financing.

The Company will focus its

New targets that are not discovered will

Management may change its plans

exploration efforts on the new deal

not take precedence over existing

based on future exploration results.

announced with Avalon and the

targets.

existing Grenfell property

Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Please also make reference to those risk factors referenced in the "Risks Factors" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward- looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

pg. 4

Anconia Resources Corp. (an exploration stage Company)

Management Discussion & Analysis; for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020

Background

Anconia Resources Corp. (formerly Citadel Gold Mines Inc.) was incorporated under the Ontario Business Corporation Act ("OBCA") on March 22, 1962. The fiscal year end of the Company is September 30.

On June 15, 2011 Anconia completed a reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to which Anconia (then Citadel) acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Purchased Shares") in the capital of 2215107 Ontario Inc. ("221"), a private Ontario company with an interest in a mineral property in Nunavut (the "Property"), from the shareholders of 221 (the "221 Shareholders"), and completed a private placement financing for gross proceeds of approximately $3,510,100.

221 was incorporated under the OBCA on August 18, 2009 for the purpose of acquiring the Property. The Property was 221's sole material asset.

Concurrently with the closing of the Transaction, Anconia: changed its name from Citadel Gold Mines Inc. to Anconia Resources Corp.; consolidated its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"); and completed a private placement of units and flow-through units for gross proceeds of approximately $3,510,100 (the "Financing").

On closing of the Transaction: the 221 Shareholders were issued 12,276,000 Anconia Shares (on a post- Consolidation basis); MO-KAR Holdings Inc. received 613,800 Anconia Shares (on a post-Consolidation basis) as a finder's fee in connection with the acquisition of the Property, and 1,650,000 Anconia Shares (on a post- Consolidation basis) were issued to Dr. Bernard Sherman and to a company controlled by Dr. Sherman pursuant to the conversion of $625,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible debentures previously issued to them.

Anconia is an exploration and development focused company. The Company currently has one exploration project in Canada. This project is known as the Grenfell property which is located in the Kirkland Lake area.

Exploration and Evaluation Assets

The Company completed the reverse takeover transaction to which Anconia acquired 221, a private Ontario company holding an option to acquire a 100% interest in certain mining claims - the Atlas properties (formerly known as the "ZAC property" and the "Marce property") - located in the Territory of Nunavut. The Atlas properties are located approximately 170 kilometres south of Baker Lake.

During the last 45 months no work of a significant nature was carried out on the Marce and Zac properties.

On June 30, 2019, the Board of Directors and Management decided in light of the recent announcement with regards to the new direction that the Company is pursuing, the Company will no longer seek financing to develop the Nunavut/Atlas project in that this project is no longer considered viable. As a result, the Company has written off this project.

Sault Ste. Marie Property ("SSM 2016")

On July 15, 2016, the Company entered into an option agreement (the "SSM 2016 Agreement") with three individuals (the "Owners") whereby Anconia will have the option to acquire up to a 100% interest in certain claims in the Sault Ste. Marie area (the "SSM 2016 Property"). The Agreement was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on August 15, 2016. On October 24 the Company paid $75,000 of the outstanding amount due by way of a share for debt exchange.

On June 30, 2019, the Board of Directors and Management decided in light of the recent announcement with regards to the new direction that the Company is pursuing, the Company will no longer pursue or develop this property. As a result, the Company has written off this project and all future option payments have been cancelled.

pg. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Omai Gold Mines Corp. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 15:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OMAI GOLD MINES CORP.
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis fo..
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis fo..
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis fo..
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Formerly anconia resources corp.) managements discussion and analysis fo..
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Letter from former auditor
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Letter from Sucessor Auditor
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Change of Auditor Notice
PU
11:54aOMAI GOLD MINES : Notice of Change of Corporate Structure
PU
11:44aOMAI GOLD MINES : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIA..
PU
11:34aOMAI GOLD MINES : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF THE AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,25 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 12,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart OMAI GOLD MINES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Omai Gold Mines Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,04 $
Average target price 0,31 $
Spread / Average Target 624%
Managers and Directors
Elaine Ellingham President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Ross Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Renaud Adams Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Allen Ross Brewster Vice President-Operations & Technical Services
Denis A. Clement Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMAI GOLD MINES CORP.-45.00%13
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-7.98%23 911
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-14.56%7 763
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-13.97%5 072
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-11.65%4 718
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-42.36%2 957