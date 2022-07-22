Omai Gold Mines : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION AND CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three and nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

Anconia Resources Corp. (an exploration stage Company)

Management Discussion & Analysis; for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020

Introduction

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), dated July 28, 2020 provides a review of the financial position and the results of operations of Anconia Resources Corp. (the "Corporation", "Anconia" or the "Company") and constitutes management review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The review is provided to enable the reader to assess the significant changes in the financial condition of the Company as at and for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, and the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 together with the notes thereto. The Company's financial statements and the financial information reported in this MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All amounts presented are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Information contained herein is presented as of July 28, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.

For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Anconia's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward- looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement. The following table outlines certain significant forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A and provides the material assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.