Omai Gold Mines : Notice of Change of Corporate Structure
07/22/2022 | 11:54am EDT
FORM 51-102 SECTION 4.9
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE
Name and Address of Issuer
Anconia Resources Corp. ("Anconia" or the "Company")
82 Richmond Street East Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Parties to the Transaction
Anconia Resources Corp.
Avalon Investment Holdings Ltd. ("Avalon")
Anconia Resources Barbados Corp. ("Anconia Subco")
Description of the Transaction
On October 1, 2020, Anconia completed its reverse take-over (the "RTO") with Avalon, which was effected pursuant to an acquisition agreement dated as of October 9, 2020 (the "Acquisition Agreement") between Anconia, Avalon and Anconia Subco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anconia. Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, the shareholders of Avalon were issued one common share of Anconia (on a post-Consolidation basis) for every one Avalon common share held immediately prior to the completion of the RTO and all convertible securities of Avalon were exchanged for convertible securities of Anconia on the same basis.
In connection with the RTO, Anconia changed its name to "Omai Gold Mines Corp."
Effective Date of the TransactionOctober 1, 2020
The Name of Each Party, if any, that Ceased to be a Reporting Issuer after the Transaction and of Each Continuing Entity
Subsequent to the completion of the RTO, Omai Gold Mines Corp., as the continuing entity, will continue to be a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec.
The Date of the Reporting Issuer's First Financial Year-End after the transaction The Company's first financialyear-endafter the RTO will be December 31, 2020.
Periods, Including the Comparative Periods, if any, of the Interim and Annual Financial Statements Required to be Filed for the Reporting Issuer's First Financial Year Subsequent to the Transaction
Interim consolidated financial statements for the three, six, and nine months ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020 (as compared with the six, nine and twelve months ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019);
Annual consolidated financial statements for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 (as compared with the 12 months ended December 31, 2019);
8. Documents filed under NI 51-102 that describe the transaction and where they can be found in electronic format
Further details regarding the RTO are described in the filing statement (the "Information Circular") dated August 28, 2020. A copy of the Information Circular is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
