Notification from the company

10/27/2021 | 12:28am EDT
Announcement concerning unclaimed cash dividends by the shareholders of local listed public joint- stock companies and retained by the companies before March 1st, 2015

With reference to the instructions issued by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) concerning unclaimed cash dividends by the shareholders of local listed public joint-stock companies and retained by the companies before March 1st, 2015.

Oman Insurance Company P.S.C. (the "Company") hereby invites the shareholders entitled to the aforesaid unclaimed cash dividends for the period before March 1st, 2015, to visit the following online link www.omaninsurance.aeto ensure such shareholder's name is listed as being entitled to receive cash dividends. In case the shareholder is entitled to receive any cash dividends, he shall provide the Company, with the following documents to enable the Company to disburse the dividends:

1. A letter signed by the shareholder or his legal representative to the Company requesting the issuance of a check or making a bank transfer with the value of the due cash dividends.

2. The shareholder's original Emirati ID and a copy of the same or his original passport and a copy of it.

3. In case there is a general or specific power of attorney for an attorney representing the shareholder, please provide the original, duly certified power of attorney and a copy of it, as well as the attorney's Emirati ID and a copy of it or his original passport and a copy of it .

4. Any other documents that may be required by the Company.

By December 31, 2021, all dividends that have not been claimed by their beneficiaries shall be transferred to SCA, which will be responsible for disbursing the value of the dividends to the beneficiary shareholders upon request. Further, SCA shall publish a statement on its website and financial markets' websites to state that it shall perform this role with all details in due course.

۱۰۰۲٥۸٥۹٤۹۰۰۰۰۳ ﻲﺑﯾرﺿﻟا لﯾﺟﺳﺗﻟا مﻗر ۱۹۸٤/۱۲/۲٤ ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﺑ نﯾﻣﺄﺗﻟا ﺔﺋﯾھ ىدﻟ ۹ دﯾﻘﻟا مﻗر ،٤۱۹٥۲ .ت .س مﻗر ،ﻲﺗارﺎﻣإ مھرد ٤٦۱,۸۷۲,۱۲٥ عوﻓدﻣﻟا لﺎﻣﻟا سأر (ع.م.ش) نﯾﻣﺄﺗﻠﻟ نﺎﻣﻋُ ﺔﻛرﺷ

www.omaninsurance.ae ،+۹۷۱ ٤ ۲۳۳ ۷۷۷٥ :سﻛﺎﻓ ،+۹۷۱ ٤ ۲۳۳ ۷۷۷۷ :فﺗﺎھ .ةدﺣﺗﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﺑرﻌﻟا تارﺎﻣﻹا ،ﻲﺑد ،٥۲۰۹ ب.ص :ﻲﺳﯾﺋرﻟا زﻛرﻣﻟا

Oman Insurance Company (P.S.C.), Paid up Capital 461,872,125, C.R. No. 41952, Insurance Authority No. 9 dated 24/12/1984 TRN 100258594900003 Head Office: P.O. Box 5209, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tel.: +971 4 233 7777, Fax: +971 4 233 7775, www.omaninsurance.ae

Disclaimer

Oman Insurance Company PSC published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 04:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
