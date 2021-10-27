Notification from the company

Announcement concerning unclaimed cash dividends by the shareholders of local listed public joint- stock companies and retained by the companies before March 1st, 2015

With reference to the instructions issued by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) concerning unclaimed cash dividends by the shareholders of local listed public joint-stock companies and retained by the companies before March 1st, 2015.

Oman Insurance Company P.S.C. (the "Company") hereby invites the shareholders entitled to the aforesaid unclaimed cash dividends for the period before March 1st, 2015, to visit the following online link www.omaninsurance.aeto ensure such shareholder's name is listed as being entitled to receive cash dividends. In case the shareholder is entitled to receive any cash dividends, he shall provide the Company, with the following documents to enable the Company to disburse the dividends:

1. A letter signed by the shareholder or his legal representative to the Company requesting the issuance of a check or making a bank transfer with the value of the due cash dividends.

2. The shareholder's original Emirati ID and a copy of the same or his original passport and a copy of it.

3. In case there is a general or specific power of attorney for an attorney representing the shareholder, please provide the original, duly certified power of attorney and a copy of it, as well as the attorney's Emirati ID and a copy of it or his original passport and a copy of it .

4. Any other documents that may be required by the Company.

By December 31, 2021, all dividends that have not been claimed by their beneficiaries shall be transferred to SCA, which will be responsible for disbursing the value of the dividends to the beneficiary shareholders upon request. Further, SCA shall publish a statement on its website and financial markets' websites to state that it shall perform this role with all details in due course.

