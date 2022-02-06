Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : 3-Day Flash Deal with Double Credit on Ooredoo's Hala Recharges

Because everyone loves a freebie, Ooredoo is offering up to 100% bonus credit on Hala recharges. Available for three days only, from 6 to 8 February, users opting for OMR 10 credit will get OMR 10 absolutely free, while those paying OMR 5 will get OMR 2.5 free, with credit valid for 30 days. Redeemable on a wide-range of services including prepaid plans, add-ons, streaming, and pay-as-you-go, all prepaid customers are spoiled for choice with a mix of data, voice and social data. There's never been a better time to chat, surf, play and browse, so say 'Hala' and don't miss out.

Making it an even more amazing deal that should not be missed, Ooredoo's Hala SIM is absolutely free. All new and existing customers have to do is select their plan of choice and enjoy data with voice, data only, or straightforward credit, from as little as OMR 2. Combining great connectivity and an awesome user experience, it's the latest way Ooredoo is enriching its customers' digital lives.

Customers can access the bonus credit by dialling *115*2*Recharge code, or at any Ooredoo Store or certified dealer.

For terms and conditions, visit www.ooredoo.om.