  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : 3-Day Flash Deal with Double Credit on Ooredoo's Hala Recharges

02/06/2022 | 07:38am EST
Because everyone loves a freebie, Ooredoo is offering up to 100% bonus credit on Hala recharges. Available for three days only, from 6 to 8 February, users opting for OMR 10 credit will get OMR 10 absolutely free, while those paying OMR 5 will get OMR 2.5 free, with credit valid for 30 days. Redeemable on a wide-range of services including prepaid plans, add-ons, streaming, and pay-as-you-go, all prepaid customers are spoiled for choice with a mix of data, voice and social data. There's never been a better time to chat, surf, play and browse, so say 'Hala' and don't miss out.

Making it an even more amazing deal that should not be missed, Ooredoo's Hala SIM is absolutely free. All new and existing customers have to do is select their plan of choice and enjoy data with voice, data only, or straightforward credit, from as little as OMR 2. Combining great connectivity and an awesome user experience, it's the latest way Ooredoo is enriching its customers' digital lives.

Customers can access the bonus credit by dialling *115*2*Recharge code, or at any Ooredoo Store or certified dealer.

For terms and conditions, visit www.ooredoo.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 12:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 238 M 618 M 618 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 5,65%
Capitalization 230 M 598 M 598 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-6.84%598
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.89%58 815
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED5.32%54 956
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-23.39%30 469
MTN GROUP LIMITED9.54%21 738
SAFARICOM PLC0.13%13 396