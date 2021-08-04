Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Add Value to Every Transfer with pay+ and MoneyGram

08/04/2021 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Skip the bank queues because money transfers are easier than ever with pay+. Developed by Ooredoo and the National Bank of Oman (NBO), the tech savvy app continues to set standards in the Sultanate's evolving digital payments ecosystem. Allowing for free international remittance via its international partner, MoneyGram, users can send money to over 40 destinations worldwide, quickly and securely from the comfort of their homes. Adding even more value, pay+ has waived its transaction fees for all destinations.

Using MoneyGram's worldwide network and the convenience and speed of pay+, the service enables customers to send money to bank accounts or to cash pick-up locations all over the world, via a single app on their mobile device. Meanwhile, pay+ users can benefit from a whole host of useful transactions including bill payments, deposits, money transfers to other wallets, and withdrawals. The service also enables contactless payments at over 3,000 locations all over Oman using QR Code scanning, including Oman Oil petrol stations, StarCare hospitals and pharmacies, McDonalds, Caribou cafe, Nesto and Spar supermarkets, Oman United Insurance, Al-Obaidani stores, and many more. Moreover, robust security features mean that payment information is protected.

Frequently updated and enhanced, the easy-to-use service is just one way Ooredoo is ensuring its customers have an awesome digital experience. Registration for pay+ is completely digital, requiring a national / resident Omani ID and photo only. Download the pay+ app from the Apple Store or Google Play, or find out more at https://www.payplus.om/en/.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 12:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
08:36aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Add Value to Every Transfer with pay+ and..
PU
08/02OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Scoops Two Awards from Global Bus..
PU
08/01OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Cure Curfew Blues with Ooredoo's Unlimite..
PU
07/28Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company Saog Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
07/28OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : With State-of-the-art Disaster Recovery S..
PU
07/26OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Six Lucky Winners Grab Incredible Prizes ..
PU
07/25OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Provides Support to National COVI..
PU
07/14OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Family Members Donate Blood for C..
PU
07/11OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Stay up to Date and In the Know with Oore..
PU
07/05OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo's Digital Tutorial App Reaches 48..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 258 M 670 M 670 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,60x
Yield 2021 7,81%
Capitalization 250 M 649 M 649 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,38 OMR
Average target price 0,48 OMR
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-2.04%649
SOFTBANK CORP.11.33%61 843
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.31.00%45 069
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED13.92%42 884
SAFARICOM PLC19.85%15 133
MTN GROUP LIMITED89.23%14 283