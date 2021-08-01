Log in
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Cure Curfew Blues with Ooredoo's Unlimited Voice Plan

08/01/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Chat for hours without worrying about running out of credit or about extra charges, with Ooredoo's unlimited voice plan. Available for all new and existing prepaid and postpaid customers for only OMR 3.150 and valid for a whole week, subscribers can stay connected to family and friends on any network without the fear of racking up a hefty bill. With a wide range of plans that fit perfectly into every customer's needs and budget, Ooredoo plans are the perfect mix of flexibility, great value, simplicity and most of all, convenience.

Ooredoo continues to launch a variety of promotions and initiatives to meet and exceed its users' telecoms needs, whether at home or on the go, including free calls, extra data and greater speeds. To activate the unlimited voice plan users can simply head to the Ooredoo app or subscribe by dialling *555*999#.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 12:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 258 M 670 M 670 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,65x
Yield 2021 7,77%
Capitalization 251 M 652 M 653 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,39 OMR
Average target price 0,48 OMR
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-1.53%652
SOFTBANK CORP.10.56%61 037
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.28.57%44 258
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED10.33%41 482
SAFARICOM PLC22.48%15 476
MTN GROUP LIMITED75.13%12 994