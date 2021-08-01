Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Cure Curfew Blues with Ooredoo's Unlimited Voice Plan

Chat for hours without worrying about running out of credit or about extra charges, with Ooredoo's unlimited voice plan. Available for all new and existing prepaid and postpaid customers for only OMR 3.150 and valid for a whole week, subscribers can stay connected to family and friends on any network without the fear of racking up a hefty bill. With a wide range of plans that fit perfectly into every customer's needs and budget, Ooredoo plans are the perfect mix of flexibility, great value, simplicity and most of all, convenience.

Ooredoo continues to launch a variety of promotions and initiatives to meet and exceed its users' telecoms needs, whether at home or on the go, including free calls, extra data and greater speeds. To activate the unlimited voice plan users can simply head to the Ooredoo app or subscribe by dialling *555*999#.