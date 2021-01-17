Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Muscat Exchange  >  Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Don't Miss a Single Moment with Free Extra Data on Recharges from Ooredoo

01/17/2021 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's the generation of social media and Ooredoo doesn't want its customers to miss out on a single second. That's why, until 26 March 2021, Shababiah users can get up to 4GB of free data with Ooredoo's More Internet Recharge bundles. That's a total of 5GB data for just OMR 5, or a massive 16GB of data for OMR 10, valid for a whole month. It's one of a range of perks offered by Ooredoo's popular prepaid plans, which provide the perfect mix of flexibility, great value, simplicity and most of all, convenience.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, 'At Ooredoo, our number one aim is to help our customers enjoy the internet and our bonus offers are designed to do exactly that. Easy-to-use and light on the pocket, our internet recharge cards now come with extra data that can be used to surf the net, chat and keep in touch using the most popular social applications, all hassle-free.'

Customers can enjoy a fantastic digital experience with Ooredoo's monthly Shababiah prepaid plans and a variety of voice, internet and digital add-ons. To subscribe to the offer, log in to the Ooredoo Oman App, or simply dial *115*3* with a recharge card. For more information about this and other products and services launched by Ooredoo, download the app or head to www.ooredoo.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 17 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 13:11:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
08:12aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Don't Miss a Single Moment with Free Extr..
PU
01/13OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Appoints New Director of Operatio..
PU
01/11OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Free STARZPLAY Subscriptions with Ooredoo..
PU
01/10OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Enjoy 4GB Data with Ooredoo's OMR 3 Weekl..
PU
01/06OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Get Overloaded with Ooredoo's Shababiah M..
PU
01/05OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Oman Supports Al Wafa Centre for ..
PU
01/04OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo and data2cloud Keep Businesses Ru..
PU
01/04OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Recharge Made Easy on the Ooredoo App
PU
2020CK Hutchison and Ooredoo Sign MOU to Combine Indonesian Telecom Businesses
AQ
2020OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Chat to Ooredoo's ‘Saeed' and &lsqu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 268 M 695 M 695 M
Net income 2020 20,3 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 7,16%
Capitalization 250 M 649 M 649 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,49 OMR
Last Close Price 0,38 OMR
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Charles Dench Chief Executive Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-2.04%649
SOFTBANK CORP.5.26%61 679
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED18.30%44 917
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-5.17%27 403
SAFARICOM PLC6.72%13 304
TELE2 AB7.00%9 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ