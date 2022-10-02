Advanced search
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2022-09-28
0.4100 OMR   +2.50%
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Dr. Jihad Al-Ansari from Ooredoo participates in the Digital Transformation World Conference in Copenhagen

10/02/2022
Dr. Jihad Al Ansari Director of IT & Software Innovation at Ooredoo, participated in the Digital Transformation World Conference in Copenhagen where he presented a paper on how Ooredoo's is pioneering and driving digital transformation in the Sultanate of Oman. It included insights on how the company has developed its digital leadership and how it ensures customers receive the latest technology and a first-rate experience, aligned with global trends. Al Ansari also highlighted the challenges faced by Ooredoo throughout the project, as well as all the ways in which they were overcome; thus, equipping the teams to deal with any future challenges.

Ooredoo has successfully managed to upgrade customers' experience across Oman since the launch of their digital networks in 2020. Capitalising on its seamless network and customer-centric approach, its innovative products include cloud services, IoT solutions, cloud storage and contact centre solutions. Serving customers across a multitude of economic sectors, the company's tailored solutions are shaped to transform businesses of all sizes to help them achieve growth and contribute to Oman's development.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 02 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2022 12:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2022 10,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2022 13,0 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 4,88%
Capitalization 267 M 693 M 693 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG7.89%693
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED16.95%56 587
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.55%47 148
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-37.89%21 117
MTN GROUP LIMITED-29.78%12 015
SAFARICOM PLC-34.26%8 276