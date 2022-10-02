Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Dr. Jihad Al-Ansari from Ooredoo participates in the Digital Transformation World Conference in Copenhagen

Dr. Jihad Al Ansari Director of IT & Software Innovation at Ooredoo, participated in the Digital Transformation World Conference in Copenhagen where he presented a paper on how Ooredoo's is pioneering and driving digital transformation in the Sultanate of Oman. It included insights on how the company has developed its digital leadership and how it ensures customers receive the latest technology and a first-rate experience, aligned with global trends. Al Ansari also highlighted the challenges faced by Ooredoo throughout the project, as well as all the ways in which they were overcome; thus, equipping the teams to deal with any future challenges.

Ooredoo has successfully managed to upgrade customers' experience across Oman since the launch of their digital networks in 2020. Capitalising on its seamless network and customer-centric approach, its innovative products include cloud services, IoT solutions, cloud storage and contact centre solutions. Serving customers across a multitude of economic sectors, the company's tailored solutions are shaped to transform businesses of all sizes to help them achieve growth and contribute to Oman's development.