OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Enjoy 4GB Data with Ooredoo's OMR 3 Weekly Plan

01/10/2021
Enriching the digital lives of more and more customers across Oman, Ooredoo has introduced a brand-new weekly data add-on plan for just OMR 3. Available for prepaid customers and valid until 24 March 2021, users can simply log-in to the Ooredoo app, opt for the add-on and enjoy a fantastic 4GB of data for 7 days. Supported by Ooredoo's fast and reliable network, subscribers can stay connected around the clock with loads of data to surf, chat, snap or connect in any way that suits them.

Raed Mohammed Dawood Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, 'We make sure our customers are always spoilt for choice with plenty of data along with all the benefits of our great value packages. With this new OMR 3 weekly data add-on plans, users can stay connected at an incredible price. It's all part of our mission to offer a wide range of plans to suit every pocket, ensuring all of our customers are able to enjoy the internet.'

Ooredoo offers a variety of monthly and weekly plans that include generous local minutes and data allowances for customers to pick and choose as they please. Users can subscribe to the OMR 3 offer via the award-winning Ooredoo App, dial (*555*28#) for English or (*555*18#) for Arabic. To find out more, download the app or visit www.ooredoo.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 10 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2021 12:55:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
