Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Muscat Exchange  >  Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Enjoy Free STARZPLAY Subscriptions with Ooredoo Shahry Omanuna Plans

02/07/2021 | 06:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Giving its customers even more to enjoy, all Ooredoo Shahry Omanuna users can enjoy a complimentary subscription to STARZPLAY and data for only OMR 49. Now, users can sit back and catch up with the latest movies and shows with the MENA region's leading subscription video on demand (SVOD) service, along with all the benefits of Ooredoo's popular postpaid plans. Contract-free and affordable, Omanuna offers endless internet and calls to Oman as well as the GCC, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Ooredoo's fun and flexible plans are helping its customers stay connected and stay entertained around the clock.

STARZPLAY offers incredible entertainment for the whole family, including Hollywood and Arabic movies, TV shows, documentaries, kids' entertainment and original content. The platform features thousands of premium titles, such as original hit shows like Baghdad Central, Power, Outlander and Spartacus, and much-loved classic shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Office and Grey's Anatomy, plus the biggest Hollywood blockbusters and the latest Arabic content.

With a choice of plans ranging from OMR 25 to OMR 100, Omanuna offers up to 1,000 minutes to the GCC, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, up to a massive 2TB of data, and other exciting benefits. Offering the ultimate convenience, customers can upgrade or downgrade, swap and repeat, whenever and however it suits them.

Shahry Omanuna plans can be activated through the Ooredoo App or the eShop. Customers will then receive an SMS notification informing them that they are eligible to get STARZPLAY complementary subscription and they need to send a confirmation SMS to activate it.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 07 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 11:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
12:57aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Enjoy Free STARZPLAY Subscriptions with O..
PU
02/02OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Graduates almost 10,000 Women in ..
PU
01/31OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Joins Ministry of Social Developm..
PU
01/31OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Boosts Digital Experiences with c..
PU
01/28OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Make the Most of the Long Winter Nights w..
PU
01/26OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo announces the Samsung Galaxy S21 ..
PU
01/24OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Make Room for More Data with Ooredoo's Mo..
PU
01/20OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Expands its Fibre Home Internet t..
PU
01/17OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo's Mobile App is the Gift that Kee..
PU
01/17OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Don't Miss a Single Moment with Free Extr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 268 M 695 M 695 M
Net income 2020 20,3 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 6,55%
Capitalization 273 M 710 M 710 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,47 OMR
Last Close Price 0,42 OMR
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Charles Dench Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG7.14%710
SOFTBANK CORP.9.82%63 336
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED14.13%43 522
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-1.47%28 329
SAFARICOM PLC5.69%13 221
TELE2 AB3.96%9 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ