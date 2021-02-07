Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Enjoy Free STARZPLAY Subscriptions with Ooredoo Shahry Omanuna Plans

Giving its customers even more to enjoy, all Ooredoo Shahry Omanuna users can enjoy a complimentary subscription to STARZPLAY and data for only OMR 49. Now, users can sit back and catch up with the latest movies and shows with the MENA region's leading subscription video on demand (SVOD) service, along with all the benefits of Ooredoo's popular postpaid plans. Contract-free and affordable, Omanuna offers endless internet and calls to Oman as well as the GCC, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Ooredoo's fun and flexible plans are helping its customers stay connected and stay entertained around the clock.

STARZPLAY offers incredible entertainment for the whole family, including Hollywood and Arabic movies, TV shows, documentaries, kids' entertainment and original content. The platform features thousands of premium titles, such as original hit shows like Baghdad Central, Power, Outlander and Spartacus, and much-loved classic shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Office and Grey's Anatomy, plus the biggest Hollywood blockbusters and the latest Arabic content.

With a choice of plans ranging from OMR 25 to OMR 100, Omanuna offers up to 1,000 minutes to the GCC, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, up to a massive 2TB of data, and other exciting benefits. Offering the ultimate convenience, customers can upgrade or downgrade, swap and repeat, whenever and however it suits them.

Shahry Omanuna plans can be activated through the Ooredoo App or the eShop. Customers will then receive an SMS notification informing them that they are eligible to get STARZPLAY complementary subscription and they need to send a confirmation SMS to activate it.